Home Lifestyle Motoring

Daimler renamed as Mercedes-Benz Group AG

By Press Association
February 1 2022, 5.08pm
Daimler has been rebranded

Daimler has officially been rebranded as Mercedes-Benz Group AG, in a move that will see the group hope to take a ‘leading role in electric mobility and vehicle software’ while putting a renewed focus on passenger cars and vans.

The announcement follows Daimler’s decision to turn the commercial vehicles arm of its operations into a standalone brand – Daimler Truck. This rebrand will allow the newly created Mercedes-Benz Group AG to put ‘full focus on passenger cars and vans in the luxury and premium segment’.

Ola Källenius, chairman of the board of management of Mercedes-Benz Group AG, said: “The renaming to Mercedes-Benz Group AG underlines our renewed strategic focus. In doing so, we want to make clear where we see the core of our company – building the most desirable cars in the world.

“The Mercedes star has always been a promise for the future: Changing the present in order to improve it. We want to continue this legacy of our founders by taking the lead in electric mobility and vehicle software.”

The group will look to develop its passenger car brands – Mercedes-Benz, Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach and Mercedes-EQ – as well as its range of vans, with the ‘historic realignment’ being approved by shareholders with an ‘overwhelming majority’. Mercedes-Benz Group still has a minority stake of 35 per cent in Daimler Truck.

Daimler Mobility, which offers finance, leasing and insurance, has also been renamed Mercedes-Benz Mobility AG, bringing it into line with the rest of the group’s rebrand.

