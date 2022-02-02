Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Jaguar Land Rover has added Amazon Alexa across its vehicle range

By Press Association
February 2 2022, 10.38am
(JLR)
(JLR)

All new and existing Jaguar Land Rover models that have the firm’s latest infotainment system can now get access to Amazon Alexa.

The voice-enabled assistant will be included in all new models, while JLR customers that own a vehicle with the Pivi Pro infotainment system will have it added via an over-the-air update.

The natural voice integration system works with the navigation, media playback, phone calls and compatible smart devices.

JLR engineers worked directly with Amazon’s team to ensure that all of Alexa’s usual features would be included in the vehicle-based version.

Jaguar Land Rover and Amazon Alexa interior
(JLR)

It uses ‘intuitive’ language so drivers can keep their hands on the wheel and focus on the road. Example requests include ‘Alexa, navigate me home’, ‘Alexa, play my chill-out playlist’ and ‘Alexa show me nearby coffee shops’.

Drivers can also check the weather and manage schedules or shopping lists just by asking.

Furthermore, customers with an Alexa at home can interact with their vehicle remotely. For example, they can ask how much range is left in their electric vehicle or whether the doors are locked.

Alex Heslop, director of electrical and electronic engineering at Jaguar Land Rover, said: “The seamless integration of Amazon Alexa with our Pivi Pro infotainment system gives customers simple, intuitive voice control of regularly used features, making the driving experience even more enjoyable.

“The fact we can also offer this new feature to existing customers proves the value of our software-over-the-air updates.”

Christian Mentz, head of Alexa Automotive International, said: “Customers around the world interact with Alexa billions of times each week, making life easier, more productive, and more fun.

“We’re excited to deliver that same delightful, convenient experience to Jaguar and Land Rover customers – and because Alexa is always getting smarter, new features and capabilities will be added over time and delivered to their vehicles automatically.”

There are around 200,000 vehicles already on the road that can update to get the Amazon service. To do so, owners have to link Alexa to their JLR ‘InControl’ account by scanning a QR code on the touchscreen and following the instructions.

