All Volvo car owners can get free puncture and windscreen chip repairs

By Press Association
February 2 2022, 11.50am
(Volvo)
(Volvo)

Volvo has launched a new service that provides free puncture and windscreen repair to owners of its vehicles.

The service, which is open to owners of Volvos of any age, is designed to ‘take the stress and inconvenience out of common car damage incidents’.

Such issues are particularly common at this time of year, when potholes appear because of bad weather. These can cause damage to tyres, while rough road surfaces can see stones kicked up, damaging windscreens.

Volvo 60-series (2000 – 2009)
(Volvo)

Volvo Car UK says this is an industry-first offer, and the firm’s retailers will help any Volvo owners get back on the road if they have tyre or windscreen chip damage free of charge.

To take advantage of the service, owners need to take their vehicle to a Volvo retailer. Qualified technicians will check the car over to assess the damage and determine if a repair is safely possible – in most cases, it should be completed while the customer waits.

Should the damage not be repairable, the Volvo team will discuss the next steps, such as ordering a new tyre to be fitted or organising a windscreen replacement.

Kristian Elvefors, Volvo Car UK managing director, said: “As well as reducing the nuisance factor of minor damage, this new service helps keep cars in safe condition and, in the case of windscreens, can prevent chips leading to cracks and more costly replacements.

“We value all Volvo drivers, no matter how old their car might be, and this new service is the perfect way to help them stay safe, secure and mobile.”

Despite some difficult years for the car industry, first with the global pandemic closing dealerships and then a shortage of computer chips slowing car production, Volvo saw a growth in sales in 2021.

It saw a four per cent sales growth compared with 2020, while its market share grew to almost three per cent. Worldwide, sales were up six per cent to almost 700,000 vehicles.

