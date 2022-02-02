Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

New mobile phone rules to come into force on March 25

By Press Association
February 2 2022, 1.42pm
EMBARGOED TO 0001 MONDAY JANUARY 3 PICTURE POSED BY MODEL Undated file photo of a woman talking on her phone whilst driving. A motorist was caught driving while distracted nine times in the past four years, an investigation has found. The person, who has not been identified, was among 932 British drivers convicted for the offence more than once over that period, figures obtained by the PA news agency revealed. Issue date: Monday January 3, 2022.
The Department for Transport has announced that tougher rules on using a mobile phone while driving will be put into force from March 25.

The move will see previous loopholes closed, which allowed drivers to operate their phone to take a picture or video, as well as other actions. Motorists are facing points and a fine if caught under the new rules, so here’s what you need to know about the changes.

How are the rules changing?

Though it’s already illegal to text or make a phone call (other than in an emergency) from a hand-held device when behind the wheel, these changes take things a step further. These new rules will ban drivers from using their phones for other reasons, such as when taking a picture, recording a video or playing a game.

It also covers scrolling through music playlists when sat in traffic, as well as checking the time on your phone or viewing notifications. You could be charged even if you’re caught unlocking the phone or causing the screen to illuminate.

Waze on Apple CarPlay
Connecting your phone to your car through a service such as Apple CarPlay is a good way to avoid a fine and penalty points. (VWCV)

Do I face penalty points if I’m caught?

Yes. Anyone caught using their hand-held device behind the wheel now faces a £200 penalty and six points on their licence.

That also means that if a driver is caught for this offence within two years of passing their test, they could have their licence revoked.

Could I use my phone if I’m sitting in stationary traffic?

Absolutely not. In fact, the government is revising the Highway Code to make things clearer in this area, stating that being in stationary traffic still counts as driving.

This is the same case for waiting at traffic lights. Using your phone at these times is illegal, unless in very exceptional circumstances, such as calling the emergency services.

Will I still be able to use my phone as a sat-nav?

Of course. But it must be ‘hands-free’, so secured in a cradle when being used like this. However, drivers must still be in proper control of their vehicle and police could charge them if they find them to be driving irresponsibly.

Will I still be able to make contactless payments?

The Government has added an exemption to the rules with regards to contactless payments. It means that drivers won’t be charged for using their phones to make payments when at certain areas, such as entering a toll road or at a drive-through restaurant, when stationary.

What have motoring groups said?

Edmund King, AA president, said: “The AA has long campaigned to toughen up these rules, and we welcome this announcement. This is a much needed upgrade of the law to help make our roads safer.

Driving stock
(PA)

“Mobile phones offer many distractions and this sends a clear message that picking them up to use them will not be tolerated. The law will also become tougher as the use of smart watches, tablets and laptops behind the wheel will apply.

“Drivers will be extremely limited on when they can pick up their phone, mainly to call the emergency services when there was no opportunity to safely pull over, and to make contactless payments at drive-thrus. Being sat in a traffic jam or waiting at the lights is not an excuse, we want people to keep their hands on the wheel and their eyes on the road.”

