This one-off Polestar 2 ‘Arctic Circle’ edition is designed to tackle the worst of winter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

This one-off Polestar 2 ‘Arctic Circle’ edition is designed to tackle the worst of winter

By Press Association
February 2 2022, 4.30pm
(Polestar)
(Polestar)

Polestar has created a one-off version of its ‘2’ electric vehicle to demonstrate its capability in snowy conditions.

Called ‘Arctic Circle’, it’s the brainchild of the firm’s chief chassis engineer Joakim Rydholm, and has been designed to be a fun celebration of what the firm’s electric vehicle is capable of in sub-zero conditions.

It’s based on a Polestar 2 Long Range dual motor model with the Performance Pack, but has received several specific tweaks.

Polestar 2 Arctic Circle
(Polestar)

For example, it has seen its ride height increase 30mm, while its performance figures have been raised to an impressive 462bhp and 680Nm of torque. Custom-made 19-inch alloy wheels are fitted with winter tyres, each of which has 490 metal studs to bite into the snow.

The suspension system includes three-way performance Ohlins dampers specifically tuned for this car with 30 per cent softer springs. The standard four-piston Brembo front brakes remain.

Rydholm is a rally driver in his spare time and it was this discipline that gave inspiration for the exterior design, with the OZ Racing rally wheels, four Stedi Quad Pro LED front lights and a unique exterior livery in matte grey and white. Inside, there are custom-upholstered Recaro front bucket seats.

Polestar 2 Arctic Circle
(Polestar)

Rydholm said: “Tuning a chassis on snow and ice allows us to develop our cars in what feels like slow motion and with better accuracy.

“With such low levels of grip, we can feel and analyse the dynamics at a much slower pace than on tarmac, which means we can really fine-tune the way our cars behave, down to the smallest details. This is my absolute favourite place to develop cars.

“I wanted to have more fun than usual with this car – really being able to push it in terms of performance and handling in a winter environment like a frozen lake.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]