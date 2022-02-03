Car interiors are dirtier than the average toilet

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Car interiors are dirtier than the average toilet

By Press Association
February 3 2022, 11.00am
(Scrap Car Comparison)
(Scrap Car Comparison)

There’s nothing more satisfying than climbing into a freshly cleaned car, but for many drivers, cleaning the inside doesn’t happen as often as the outside.

However, a new study suggests that the interior should be getting the same attention as the exterior – if not more.

Scrap Car Comparison commissioned a research team from Aston University to compare the levels of bacteria found in the average used car with the amount found in a toilet seat – and the result might make you want to head straight to the nearest valet.

To conduct the test, samples were taken from the boot, driver’s seat, gearstick, back seat, dashboard and steering wheel of five used cars varying from between 17 and two years old. Shockingly, each car had ‘a significantly higher total bacterial load than each of the toilets sampled’.

The boot was the worst, with 1,425 bacteria identified, which was more than twice what was found on the second highest area, the driver’s seat (649).

Dr Jonathan Cox, a senior lecturer in biology at Aston University, said: “The boot is often where we put our groceries when we go to the supermarket – and with a reduction in the use of carrier bags, there’s a much greater potential of throwing loose items into the boot of a car to travel home.

“With this in mind, we should be mindful of reducing the risk of this food by making sure to sufficiently clean any fruit, vegetables or other produce before eating it.”

Perhaps the worst news of all was the fact that faecal matter was found in some vehicles. Researchers found E.coli, which can cause food poisoning, diarrhoea and vomiting if ingested in a significant quantity.

However, Dr Cox said that people don’t get sick every time they get in the car, so ‘we don’t need to be overly concerned; we just should be mindful that not all dirt is visible for us to see’.

Interestingly, the steering wheel had the lowest number of bacteria by far. Researchers said this is probably because of the rise of antibacterial sanitiser and people washing their hands more. The results might have been different pre-pandemic, they said.

The other areas of the car that were tested had fairly similar levels of bacteria, with the gearstick third overall with 407 bacteria found, followed by the back seat (323) and dashboard (317).

