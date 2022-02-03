Everything you need to know about Gran Turismo 7

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Everything you need to know about Gran Turismo 7

By Press Association
February 3 2022, 12.18pm
(PlayStation/YouTube)
(PlayStation/YouTube)

Gran Turismo isn’t just one of the biggest racing game franchises of all time, it’s arguably one of the biggest gaming franchises full stop.

It’s no surprise, then, that the Internet has been going wild for Sony’s latest ‘State of Play’ event, which has highlighted everything fans of the series can expect from Gran Turismo 7 ahead of its release on PlayStation 5 on March 4.

Here’s everything you need to know about Gran Turismo 7.

Over 400 cars and 34 tracks

Gran Turismo 7 State of Play screenshot
(PlayStation/YouTube)

In racing games, content is king, and having a huge number of cars and tracks to choose from is a great way to stand out from competitors. Historically, Gran Turismo had a ludicrous number of car options, with umpteen special variations of each Japanese enthusiast car.

That might be a thing of the past, but GT7 still has an excellent selection of cars, with over 400 vehicles from more than 60 automotive brands. The track list has 34 locations around the world with 97 layouts, with a mix of real-world circuits and fictional creations from previous games.

The world map is back

Gran Turismo 7 State of Play screenshot
(PlayStation/YouTube)

In old school Gran Turismo games the home page of your career was a world map that saw you flitting around the world entering races and buying cars. This is back in the form of a ‘resort’ that will act as your base as you start in a small, compact car and build to some of the fastest machinery in the world.

Incredibly detailed weather patterns

Gran Turismo 7 State of Play screenshot
(PlayStation/YouTube)

One thing we didn’t expect in a video about a racing game was a detailed lesson about how weather patterns are formed. However, Gran Turismo 7 replicates real-world climates so that cloud formation and weather patterns are realistic to their location and ever-changing.

In the video, a time-lapse clip shows a dry race turning wet. Then, when the rain stops, puddles remain off-line while the track dries on the section where the cars are driving, just as in real life.

Sip a coffee and learn in the Cafe

Gran Turismo 7 State of Play screenshot
(PlayStation/YouTube)

Gran Turismo is credited with playing a huge part in growing car culture for a whole generation of young gamers, and it takes this role seriously today. It wants to inspire the next generation of car enthusiasts, and one of the ways it hopes to do this is in the ‘Cafe’.

Players can work through a menu of ‘quests’ that involve collecting iconic cars from various points in automotive history. As you collect more cars you’re treated to videos detailing their history and why they’re so important, with relevant people from their stories – such as designers and engineers – drafted in to explain the details.

Tuning and modifications

Gran Turismo 7 State of Play screenshot
(PlayStation/YouTube)

Tuning makes a welcome return to Gran Turismo, which sees players able to upgrade their vehicle to make it faster and handle better over time.

In the video, the player takes a classic Volkswagen Beetle and fits upgraded parts that have been bought at the resort. The description appears to show it has had a 455bhp Porsche engine fitted, too.







