Used car buyers less concerned with fuel economy despite rising prices at the pumps

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Used car buyers less concerned with fuel economy despite rising prices at the pumps

By Press Association
February 3 2022, 1.25pm
(BuyaCar)
(BuyaCar)

Fuel economy appears to be slipping down used car buyers’ list of priorities as data suggests it’s now less important to their vehicle search than before.

Data from online car marketplace BuyaCar.co.uk found that customers searched by MPG figures almost 40 per cent less in January 2022 than the same period in 2021.

The findings align with research from its parent company Autovia, which tracks the behaviour and opinions of car owners, finding that vehicle styling and brand image are the most important factors when buying a car.

Used cars at Big Motoring World, Enfield
(Blackball Media)

Motoring groups have been calling on petrol retailers to cut prices for weeks now, with the RAC warning in January that they were not passing on price drops to customers.

Its January analysis indicated that the average cost of a used car rose again, meaning the record price growth seen throughout 2021 is continuing into the new year.

The average price of a used car increased to £17,600, beating the all-time record of £17,400 seen on the site in October last year.

However, it pointed out that five of its most popular models have actually gone down in price compared with a year ago, meaning uyers are simply looking at more expensive vehicles.

Christofer Lloyd, editor of BuyaCar.co.uk, said: “Despite the turmoil seen throughout the wider market over the past 12 months, the trends on BuyaCar are remarkably consistent.

“They also seem to reflect widening differences between customers who take the traditional route of visiting dealers and those who prefer the convenience of researching and ordering entirely online and having their car delivered to their home.”

Other highlights from BuyaCar’s January update include the fact that the site’s proportion of female buyers is the highest it’s ever been at 48 per cent, while women form the majority of buyers in the 18 to 35 age range.

Searches for diesel cars have reached a new record low of 23 per cent, while electric vehicles have hit 13 per cent, just five per cent behind petrol hybrids.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier