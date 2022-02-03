The first Ford Bronco 4x4s have been imported for UK buyers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
The first Ford Bronco 4x4s have been imported for UK buyers

By Press Association
February 3 2022, 4.09pm
(Ford)
(Ford)

The Ford Bronco is one of the most-anticipated new 4×4 releases in recent memory – but they are not officially being sold in Europe.

The Bronco name has not been seen on a Ford model for 25 years, but has made its return on a funky off-roader specifically designed to be taken off the beaten track.

Despite not officially coming to these shores, high-performance and luxury car specialist Clive Sutton has announced that it has secured the first imported models into the UK.

Ford Bronco
(Ford)

Global order books are filled until 2023, but the company has a ‘pipeline of models’ for UK buyers looking for a unique 4×4. The company says it will take care of all import requirements, shipping, taxes and registration, with prices ranging from £45,000 to £85,000 depending on the specification.

Once imported the Bronco is no longer eligible for Ford’s US warranty, but buyers will receive two-year/30,000-mile cover from Clive Sutton.

The Ford Bronco comes with a 2.3-litre or 2.7-litre engine with a choice of seven-speed manual or 10-speed automatic. The power outputs range from 270-310bhp and 420-542Nm of torque, while the G.O.A.T (Goes Over Any Terrain) drive modes make it brilliantly capable in tougher conditions.

For those not necessarily worried about heading off road, the Bronco is also incredibly stylish, with an optional removable soft top and removable doors that can give it a unique look.

Clive Sutton, founder and CEO, said: “As soon as Ford announced the new Bronco 4×4 SUV, we had enquiries from customers far and wide. Alongside our core luxury and supercar services, we pride ourselves on being the first to bring the most desirable models to the UK from the US.

“The Bronco offers British buyers a way to stand out from the crowd in a vehicle that is as capable as it is distinctive.”

