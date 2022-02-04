Skoda announces prices and specs for updated Karoq

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Skoda announces prices and specs for updated Karoq

By Press Association
February 4 2022, 10.02am
The front of the car has been given a redesign
Skoda has revealed that its updated Karoq will cost from £25,950 when it goes on sale on February 17.

The revised model arrives with a sharper exterior design than before as well as a wider range of standard equipment.

Four engines will be available from launch – two petrol and two diesel. The former line-up contains a 1.0-litre turbocharged unit with 109bhp alongside a more powerful 1.5-litre turbocharged engine with 148bhp which can be specified with a seven-speed DSG automatic gearbox.

Skoda Karoq
The Karoq has been updated with a new look and more tech

In terms of diesel engines, there’s a single 2.0-litre turbocharged unit but it’s available with a choice of two outputs – 114bhp and 148bhp. As with the petrol range, the more powerful version can be equipped with a DSG automatic gearbox and there’s the option of four-wheel-drive for this setup too.

All cars get a lot of standard equipment too. Entry-level SE Drive models bring 17-inch alloy wheels and an Amundsen touchscreen navigation system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. LED headlights and rear lights are also included, along with parking sensors.

Step up to SE L specification – which starts from £27,785 – and you’ll get 18-inch alloy wheels, chrome roof rails and a winter pack that includes a heated steering wheel alongside heated front seats. It also brings keyless entry and a rear-view camera.

Finally, there’s SportLine. Priced from £31,835, this grade adds full LED Matrix headlights, an LED interior light pack and a panoramic sunroof. You also get an electrically operated boot, the aforementioned winter pack and front and rear parking sensors. Metallic paint is included too.

As mentioned, the updated Karoq will be available to order from February 17 ahead of the first deliveries commencing late in the spring.

