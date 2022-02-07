A new lower range, more affordable MG ZS EV is here

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

A new lower range, more affordable MG ZS EV is here

By Press Association
February 7 2022, 11.30am
(MG)
(MG)

One of the most affordable electric vehicles on the market just got cheaper thanks to the introduction of a smaller battery variant.

The MG ZS EV has been winning many fans thanks to being the least expensive electric SUV on sale, but now there’s a new version that makes it even more accessible.

The ZS EV Standard Range joins the Long Range model, but still comes with a useful 198-mile range – 35 miles more than the previous entry level model. Its 51.1kWh battery can be topped up at speeds of up to 100kW, which can fill from 10 to 80 per cent in 36 minutes.

Power comes from the same motor found in the Long Range version, but a different operating voltage between the two batteries means the lower-cost model actually has a bit more power, with a total output of 174bhp.

The MG ZS EV Standard Range is eligible for the Government’s £1,500 plug-in car grant, which brings the price down to £27,495. Long Range models are also eligible for the discount, with prices starting at £29,495.

MG Motor UK commercial director, Guy Pigounakis, said: “MG is already the go-to choice for customers looking to buy great quality, well-equipped and terrific value electric cars, but the new Standard Range ZS EV takes that offering to new levels.

MG ZS EV
(MG)

“The Plug-in Car Grant may have been reduced, but MG’s commitment to delivering great value, world class EVs certainly hasn’t – the ZS EV offers unrivalled specification, range and performance for the money.”

The MG ZS EV Standard Range is on sale now, with deliveries expected to begin this month.

MG currently sells six models in the UK, with three of these offering plug-in power – the MG ZS EV, MG5 EV estate and the MG HS plug-in hybrid SUV.

The British-based, Chinese-owned company has seen a real resurgence in recent years, and despite having a tiny market share, has seen impressive growth. In 2021 it sold more than 30,000 cars – not much in the grand scheme of things, but up 12,000 on 2020 and more than double what it sold in 2019. For context, Hyundai sold 70,000 vehicles last year.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier