A new lower range, more affordable MG ZS EV is here

One of the most affordable electric vehicles on the market just got cheaper thanks to the introduction of a smaller battery variant.

The MG ZS EV has been winning many fans thanks to being the least expensive electric SUV on sale, but now there’s a new version that makes it even more accessible.

The ZS EV Standard Range joins the Long Range model, but still comes with a useful 198-mile range – 35 miles more than the previous entry level model. Its 51.1kWh battery can be topped up at speeds of up to 100kW, which can fill from 10 to 80 per cent in 36 minutes.

Power comes from the same motor found in the Long Range version, but a different operating voltage between the two batteries means the lower-cost model actually has a bit more power, with a total output of 174bhp.

The MG ZS EV Standard Range is eligible for the Government’s £1,500 plug-in car grant, which brings the price down to £27,495. Long Range models are also eligible for the discount, with prices starting at £29,495.

MG Motor UK commercial director, Guy Pigounakis, said: “MG is already the go-to choice for customers looking to buy great quality, well-equipped and terrific value electric cars, but the new Standard Range ZS EV takes that offering to new levels.

(MG)

“The Plug-in Car Grant may have been reduced, but MG’s commitment to delivering great value, world class EVs certainly hasn’t – the ZS EV offers unrivalled specification, range and performance for the money.”

The MG ZS EV Standard Range is on sale now, with deliveries expected to begin this month.

MG currently sells six models in the UK, with three of these offering plug-in power – the MG ZS EV, MG5 EV estate and the MG HS plug-in hybrid SUV.

The British-based, Chinese-owned company has seen a real resurgence in recent years, and despite having a tiny market share, has seen impressive growth. In 2021 it sold more than 30,000 cars – not much in the grand scheme of things, but up 12,000 on 2020 and more than double what it sold in 2019. For context, Hyundai sold 70,000 vehicles last year.