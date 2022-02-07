The UK’s most popular used cars have ‘skyrocketed in value’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
The UK’s most popular used cars have ‘skyrocketed in value’

By Press Association
February 7 2022, 12.32pm
(CarGurus)
(CarGurus)

The UK’s used car market has seen a significant boom over the past 12 months, as new car supply issues have driven consumers to second-hand cars.

The extent of the boom has been revealed by data from online marketplace CarGurus, which shows that the UK’s 20 most in-demand used cars ‘have appreciated at historic levels in the last 12 months’.

In fact, prices for these models have gone up an average of 26 per cent.

Used car dealership
(Blackball Media)

CarGurus has examined price data for the 20 most searched-for cars on its site between January 24 2021 and January 24 2022, with refinements made to account for outside factors such as new model launches.

The Ford Focus saw the biggest jump, with prices increasing 50 per cent to £16,250. This was followed by the Fiesta (36.7 per cent) and the Mini Cooper (34.9 per cent). The Volkswagen Polo (33.6 per cent) and the Mercedes-Benz C-Class (32.5 per cent) completed the top five.

The Nissan Qashqai was the most searched-for car, and that saw prices go up 29.6 per cent to £16,660. It was followed by the Range Rover Sport, which saw prices go up 13.2 per cent to £43,447, while the C-Class was third for searches.

Kevin Roberts, director of industry insights and analytics at CarGurus, said: “Buyers should be aware of a number of factors contributing to recent appreciation levels of Britain’s most popular cars.

“The semiconductor shortage has contributed to the worst year for UK new car production since 1956 which, in turn, has led to an increase in demand for used vehicles. The resulting decline in available stock has therefore naturally driven up prices.

“The outlook for 2022 will remain dependent on vehicle production; if it can come back to a pre-Covid level we’ll likely see a stronger recovery in sales and a potential reduction in pricing, otherwise we’re looking at a further continuation of 2021 trends.”

