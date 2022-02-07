The DS E-Tense Performance is an 804bhp test bed for electric power

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
The DS E-Tense Performance is an 804bhp test bed for electric power

By Press Association
February 7 2022, 4.12pm
(DS)
(DS)

This is the DS E-Tense Performance, a concept car designed to accelerate the French firm’s electric vehicle development.

It has been developed by DS Performance, the group behind the company’s title-winning Formula E team, and applies learnings from electric motorsport to road cars.

It’s powered by the Formula E race car powertrain, using twin electric motors that make 804bhp combined and an astonishing 8,000Nm of torque, with power sent to all four wheels.

DS E-Tense Performance
(DS)

All electric vehicles have regenerative braking systems that help slow the car and feed energy back into the battery, but the E-Tense’s system is so strong that DS claims the traditional braking system is only there as a safety back-up.

The battery pack is mounted in a central-rear position and is housed in a carbon-aluminium composite envelope. More interesting is the fact that DS has worked with external partners to develop ‘an innovative chemistry and an immersive cooling system for cells, at odds with current technology’.

On top of the mechanical aspects, the concept’s styling also hints at future DS cars. For example, with no need for a traditional grille – electric vehicles don’t require the same cooling as internal combustion engine cars – the E-Tense gets a configurable display instead.

DS E-Tense Performance
(DS)

This new ‘grille’ is flanked by the daytime running lights, which use 800 LEDs in a thin stripe.

Inside there’s a focus on performance, with a bucket seat and the steering wheel from the Formula E car. However, it is also said to be comfortable thanks to black leather inserts.

This is no show car, either. Although it will remain a one-off, its position as a development tool will be shown through testing by Formula E racers Jean-Éric Vergne and Antonio Felix da Costa. The pair will help finalise its development before testing it on road and track.

Although you can’t buy the physical car, DS is releasing four NFT series of the E-Tense Performance.

