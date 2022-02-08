Triumph’s TE-1 prototype completes third phase of development

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Lifestyle Motoring

Triumph’s TE-1 prototype completes third phase of development

By Press Association
February 8 2022, 1.10pm
The TE-1 has been revealed in fully prototype form
The TE-1 has been revealed in fully prototype form

Triumph has revealed its TE-1 electric motorcycle in completed prototype form.

Built in collaboration with Williams Advanced Engineering, Integral Powertrain and WMG at the University of Warwick, the prototype’s reveal marks the end of the third phase of development. The next stage will see Triumph put the TE-1 through full dynamic testing to transform it into a fully rideable concept vehicle.

Triumph last gave an update on the TE-1 back in March with an insight into the bike’s battery setup. At the time, it claimed that the motorcycle produces 130kW – or 174bhp – and weighed in at only a little more than a standard petrol-powered bike. It also claims a 120-mile range and a 0-80 per cent charge time of just 20 minutes.

Over the next six months, Triumph will put the TE-1 to work at the firm’s facilities, subjecting it to rolling road and track testing as a way of providing final calibration and fine tuning. It’s expected that this final stage will be completed during the summer, after which the bike will be given its final body panels ‘in readiness for active track demonstration’. Triumph will also release key information about final battery and range performance at this time.

Nick Bloor, Triumph CEO, said: “It has been truly exciting to see the progress made during phase 3 of Project Triumph TE-1 with the final prototype motorcycle now going into real life testing. Everyone involved at Triumph is proud to have been part of this innovative British collaboration. Personally, I am thrilled with the results we have already achieved with our partners, and the exciting preview of the potential electric future to come.”

“We look forward to continuing the ambitious and innovative work on the TE-1 demonstrator prototype through the live testing phase and sharing the outcome with Triumph fans across the world.”

Williams Advanced Engineering worked on finding a number of solutions during the third phase of the project. For instance, it looked at integrating Triumph’s motorcycle control software into its controller and battery management system, as well as optimising the layout of the battery within the bike’s chassis to provide the best possible balance.

Dyrr Ardash, head of strategic partnerships, Williams Advanced Engineering, said: “Following an extended period of testing, we are thrilled to finally see the results of our work on a physical bike. By working with the team at Triumph, we have continued to push the boundaries of battery technology, keeping the rider in mind at all times.

“Because we have designed the battery from the ground-up, design has not been compromised and we have been able to maximise the potential of cutting edge technology, offering both performance and all important, range”.

