Ferrari partners with Qualcomm to accelerate its digital transformation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Ferrari partners with Qualcomm to accelerate its digital transformation

By Press Association
February 8 2022, 2.02pm
(Ferrari)
(Ferrari)

Ferrari has announced that it is partnering with Qualcomm Technologies to fast-track the luxury car maker’s ‘digital transformation’.

The move will see Ferrari’s road cars use Qualcomm’s ‘Snapdragon Digital Chassis’, which will allow it to introduce the latest digital automotive advancements.

The service is made up of cloud-connected platforms that are required of next-generation vehicles, such as telematics and connectivity, a digital instrument display and the inclusion of advanced driver assistance systems.

Ferrari Daytona SP3
(Ferrari)

Qualcomm says the systems are updatable through the lifetime of the vehicle, and it will work with Ferrari designers to make sure its graphics are smoothly integrated.

Benedetto Vigna, CEO of Ferrari, said: “We believe innovation requires market leaders working together.

“Thanks to this agreement with Qualcomm Technologies, we expand our knowledge in digital technologies and web 3.0 areas with great potential for automotive and motorsport.

“We believe valuable partnerships, and a distinctive Ferrari interpretation, ultimately enhances product excellence.”

Cristiano Amon, CEO of Qualcomm, said: “We are excited to see our automotive technology leadership play an integral role in this new strategic relationship with Ferrari.

“We look forward to helping shape what the future holds as we work together to bring world-class driving experiences to their customers through our Snapdragon Digital Chassis.”

As part of the partnership, Qualcomm has signed as a Premium Partner of the Scuderia Ferrari Formula 1 team. It will see the Snapdragon branding used on the driver suits as well as at various points on the car.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier