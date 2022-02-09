Vauxhall partners with JustPark to help EV owners rent out their home chargers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Vauxhall partners with JustPark to help EV owners rent out their home chargers

By Press Association
February 9 2022, 6.02am
(Vauxhall)
(Vauxhall)

Vauxhall and JustPark have joined forces to encourage EV owners with home chargers to allow others to use them to top up their batteries.

Research suggests 40 per cent of UK homes do not have access to off-street parking where they could fit a home charger, which makes it more difficult for these homeowners to switch to an EV.

However, the JustCharge Community Charging network aims to make going electric easier for everyone by allowing those who do have a home charger to give access to others.

Vauxhall partners with JustPark
(Vauxhall)

JustPark says that if just five per cent of home charger owners joined the network, it would double the number of publicly available chargers in the UK. Furthermore, it brings chargers into communities that may not have public chargers nearby.

Vauxhall has partnered with JustPark by encouraging owners of its electric vehicles to join the network, increasing the number of public chargers available and making EVs more viable for more people.

The system works by home charger owners downloading the JustPark app and adding it to the database. Other users can then book a charging time and pay for the electricity through the app.

Paul Willcox, managing director of Vauxhall, said: “Charging at home overnight is the most convenient and cheapest charging solution.

“But, around 40 per cent of households in the UK do not have access to off-street parking and therefore the switch to electric isn’t the same for everyone.

“We believe [the JustCharge Community Charging network] will make a genuine difference to encouraging more British drivers to go electric sooner – with all the environmental, financial and driving experience benefits that comes with.”

Matt Shirley, head of EV networks at JustPark, said: “Having lived with an electric vehicle without a home charging point, I know first-hand the challenges that solely relying on public chargers can bring. We are delighted to be working with Vauxhall to help enable many thousands more drivers to make the switch to an electric vehicle.”

