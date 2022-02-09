Mini range gains three new special editions

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Mini has added three new special edition models to a variety of cars within its line-up.

Called Resolute, Untold and Untamed, they bring added design features as well as extra equipment to some of Mini’s most popular cars.

All cars in the Mini range have gained a special edition

Resolute Edition, for example, is available on 3-door Hatch, Electric, 5-door Hatch and Convertible models and brings a Rebel Green exterior colour, which was previously only available on performance John Cooper Works cars. This is contrasted by a white roof and matching mirror caps. All of the exterior chrome elements have been removed, too, something Mini has said will be standard on all future models. Instead, there are a variety of bronze-coloured finishers in areas such as the headlight surrounds and radiator grille.

Inside there are fabric and leatherette sports seats, while the Nappa leather sports steering wheel has an ‘edition’ emblem on the lower spoke. Mini’s latest infotainment system is fitted as standard, too. Prices for the Resolute start from £22,040.

Bronze coloured elements are used on some of the special edition cars

Next up is the Untold Edition, which is available on the Mini Clubman and starts from £28,400. Here, you get a metallic Sage Green Exterior colour as well as revised front and rear aprons for a sportier appearance. Five parallel sport stripes run across the bonnet and roof, while the 3D-printed side scuttles have a striped graphic as well.

The Untold Edition Clubman sits on 18-inch alloy wheels with a black and brass colour, while this latter shade is also applied to areas such as the grille surround and ‘Clubman’ lettering at the rear. On top of the Clubman’s usual equipment, Untold Edition cars gain adaptive LED headlights and Mini’s driving modes, among other features.

The special-edition Clubman gains eye-catching wheels

Finally, there’s the Untamed Edition for the Countryman SUV. This gains Momentum Grey metallic paintwork and a lower air intake surround, air inserts in the front apron and side skirts finished in the same colour.

All Untamed Cars get 18-inch alloy wheels in a two-tone design, while the roof rails and headlight housings are finished in black, as are the roof rails and headlight housings. Green and blue shades are used inside, while an illuminated decorative trim piece has been given a landscape pattern design. There is also ‘Untamed’ lettering on the seats and the bottom spoke of the steering wheel. Untamed Edition cars start from £29,750.