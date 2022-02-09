Mini range gains three new special editions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Mini range gains three new special editions

By Press Association
February 9 2022, 9.56am
The Resolute is available on Mini’s range of hatches
The Resolute is available on Mini’s range of hatches

Mini has added three new special edition models to a variety of cars within its line-up.

Called Resolute, Untold and Untamed, they bring added design features as well as extra equipment to some of Mini’s most popular cars.

Mini range
All cars in the Mini range have gained a special edition

Resolute Edition, for example, is available on 3-door Hatch, Electric, 5-door Hatch and Convertible models and brings a Rebel Green exterior colour, which was previously only available on performance John Cooper Works cars. This is contrasted by a white roof and matching mirror caps. All of the exterior chrome elements have been removed, too, something Mini has said will be standard on all future models. Instead, there are a variety of bronze-coloured finishers in areas such as the headlight surrounds and radiator grille.

Inside there are fabric and leatherette sports seats, while the Nappa leather sports steering wheel has an ‘edition’ emblem on the lower spoke. Mini’s latest infotainment system is fitted as standard, too. Prices for the Resolute start from £22,040.

Mini Edition
Bronze coloured elements are used on some of the special edition cars

Next up is the Untold Edition, which is available on the Mini Clubman and starts from £28,400. Here, you get a metallic Sage Green Exterior colour as well as revised front and rear aprons for a sportier appearance. Five parallel sport stripes run across the bonnet and roof, while the 3D-printed side scuttles have a striped graphic as well.

The Untold Edition Clubman sits on 18-inch alloy wheels with a black and brass colour, while this latter shade is also applied to areas such as the grille surround and ‘Clubman’ lettering at the rear. On top of the Clubman’s usual equipment, Untold Edition cars gain adaptive LED headlights and Mini’s driving modes, among other features.

Mini Clubman Edition
The special-edition Clubman gains eye-catching wheels

Finally, there’s the Untamed Edition for the Countryman SUV. This gains Momentum Grey metallic paintwork and a lower air intake surround, air inserts in the front apron and side skirts finished in the same colour.

All Untamed Cars get 18-inch alloy wheels in a two-tone design, while the roof rails and headlight housings are finished in black, as are the roof rails and headlight housings. Green and blue shades are used inside, while an illuminated decorative trim piece has been given a landscape pattern design. There is also ‘Untamed’ lettering on the seats and the bottom spoke of the steering wheel. Untamed Edition cars start from £29,750.

