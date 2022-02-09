Lotus creates new Advanced Performance division

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Lotus creates new Advanced Performance division

By Press Association
February 9 2022, 10.36am
The new Lotus department will work in a variety of different areas
The new Lotus department will work in a variety of different areas

Lotus has developed a new Advanced Performance division which will look after halo products and limited-edition vehicles.

As well as creating ‘ultra-exclusive and unique vehicles’ the Advanced Performance team will also offer a bespoke service to customers, allowing them to personalise their Lotus vehicles with new colours and trims.

Though Lotus has yet to reveal what these unique vehicles may be, a teaser image has been released showing an F1-style model with a large rear wing.

Advanced Performance will be able to offer expert driving tuition in a Lotus at locations around the world, including the firm’s Hethel test circuit. Those interested will also be able to take part in tours of the Hethel production lines.

The new team is being led by Simon Lane, who has joined from the bespoke ‘Q by Aston Martin’ service. This programme allows Aston Martin buyers to choose from a variety of different options and bespoke materials to make their cars personal to them.

Simon Lane said: “I have always been a Lotus fan, and this has to be one of the most exciting roles in the automotive industry right now – a blank sheet of paper and the opportunity to launch a completely new division at the world’s most ambitious car brand.

“The Lotus Advanced Performancw team and I have some fantastic and truly innovative ideas with very broad appeal, for Lotus fans young and old to those in search of unique experiences and collectible opportunities.”

The Lotus Advanced Performance team will also deliver the Emira GT4 race car to customers around the world, ensuring that they have support while racing.

Matt Windle, managing director, Lotus Cars, said: “With high-profile success in leading the delivery of bespoke vehicles and world-class customer experiences, Simon Lane is the perfect person to lead Lotus Advanced Performance. This new division is an exciting addition to our business and another key element of our Vision80 transformation.

“With the Emira and Evija starting production in the coming months, Lotus Advanced Performance is another significant opportunity to enhance our brand and communicate directly with customers.”

