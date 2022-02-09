Lotus creates new Advanced Performance division

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Lotus has developed a new Advanced Performance division which will look after halo products and limited-edition vehicles.

As well as creating ‘ultra-exclusive and unique vehicles’ the Advanced Performance team will also offer a bespoke service to customers, allowing them to personalise their Lotus vehicles with new colours and trims.

Though Lotus has yet to reveal what these unique vehicles may be, a teaser image has been released showing an F1-style model with a large rear wing.

Advanced Performance will be able to offer expert driving tuition in a Lotus at locations around the world, including the firm’s Hethel test circuit. Those interested will also be able to take part in tours of the Hethel production lines.

The new team is being led by Simon Lane, who has joined from the bespoke ‘Q by Aston Martin’ service. This programme allows Aston Martin buyers to choose from a variety of different options and bespoke materials to make their cars personal to them.

Simon Lane said: “I have always been a Lotus fan, and this has to be one of the most exciting roles in the automotive industry right now – a blank sheet of paper and the opportunity to launch a completely new division at the world’s most ambitious car brand.

Introducing Lotus Advanced Performance, a new division dedicated to delivering thrilling bespoke vehicles and world-class customer experiences. https://t.co/9XJtMPhtOU #ForTheDrivers pic.twitter.com/Y6WjTzQkwE — Lotus Cars (@lotuscars) February 9, 2022

“The Lotus Advanced Performancw team and I have some fantastic and truly innovative ideas with very broad appeal, for Lotus fans young and old to those in search of unique experiences and collectible opportunities.”

The Lotus Advanced Performance team will also deliver the Emira GT4 race car to customers around the world, ensuring that they have support while racing.

Matt Windle, managing director, Lotus Cars, said: “With high-profile success in leading the delivery of bespoke vehicles and world-class customer experiences, Simon Lane is the perfect person to lead Lotus Advanced Performance. This new division is an exciting addition to our business and another key element of our Vision80 transformation.

“With the Emira and Evija starting production in the coming months, Lotus Advanced Performance is another significant opportunity to enhance our brand and communicate directly with customers.”