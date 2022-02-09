Vauxhall streamlines Grandland, Crossland and Insignia line-ups

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Vauxhall streamlines Grandland, Crossland and Insignia line-ups

By Press Association
February 9 2022, 1.05pm
Two trim levels are now available with the Insignia
Vauxhall will be applying a new simplified range structure to its Grandland, Crossland and Insignia models following its debut on the new Astra.

It means that buyers will now have three streamlined trim levels to choose from with each model, making it easier to decide on which one fits their needs best.

Now, just Design, GS Line and Ultimate grades will be available on the Grandland, Crossland and Insignia, bringing different levels of standard equipment and styling touches.

Vauxhall Grandland
The Grandland is Vauxhall’s largest SUV

On the Grandland SUV, for instance, this change has reduced the number of trim levels from four to three, though two new powertrains – a plug-in hybrid and a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol – have been added to top-spec Ultimate cars. All cars get 17-inch alloy wheels as standard as well as a seven-inch touchscreen incorporating Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

GS Line cars get a contrast black roof, door mirrors and wheel arches as well as larger 18-inch wheels, while Ultimate-grade cars build on this with 19-inch alloy wheels, LED Pixel headlights and body-coloured bumpers. Prices for the Grandland start from £25,810.

The Crossland’s range of trims has also been reduced from four to three, with the previous Elite Edition now removed.

Design trim brings plenty of standard equipment including 16-inch bi-colour wheels and a seven-inch touchscreen, while GS Line adds a full Black Pack and a larger eight-inch colour touchscreen. You’ll find dual-zone climate control added at this level, too.

Top-rung Ultimate brings 19-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights and added safety technology including forward collision alert and automatic emergency braking. Prices for the Crossland start from £18,415 in Design trim.

Finally, there’s the Insignia, which starts from £30,720. There are just two trim levels now available on the Insignia – Design and GS Line. In Design trim, it gets 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels and an eight-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as well as dual-zone climate control.

GS Line-specification cars gain 20-inch alloy wheels and Alcantara interior trim as well as sports front seats and wireless charging.

