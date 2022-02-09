Skoda updates Enyaq iV with increased charging speeds and improved tech

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Skoda updates Enyaq iV with increased charging speeds and improved tech

By Press Association
February 9 2022, 4.42pm
The Enyaq iV 80 gains a faster charging speed
The Enyaq iV 80 gains a faster charging speed

Skoda has announced a raft of updates for its electric Enyaq iV, bringing improved functionality to a variety of the car’s features.

All Enyaq iV 80 models built from January 2022 will now have a charging speed of up to 135kW – an increase on the 125kW speed previously available. This will help to reduce charging times when the car is hooked up to a rapid 150kW public charger.

The Enyaq iV 60 also benefits from an increased charging speed, rising from 100kW to 120kW.

Skoda Enyaq
The infotainment screen has been updated with new functions

Buyers of the all-wheel-drive Enyaq iV 80x will also be able to take advantage of a new ‘Traction Mode’. Accessed via the car’s driving modes, this feature increases anti-slip regulation to optimise the split of power between the front and rear wheels, therefore giving improved traction in poor conditions.

A new battery care mode is also included and helps to optimise the battery’s charging settings in order to extend its life. When activated, it’ll only allow the battery to reach 80 per cent charge.

The infotainment screen’s graphics have also been updated to allow drivers to view even more information. For instance, when programming a destination into the satellite navigation, the car will show the estimated remaining battery level on arrival.

Buyers opting for the Assisted Drive Package Plus with Travel Assist will also gain extra features. These include Narrow Lane Assist which allows the car to detect temporary yellow lines, barriers and other vehicles to guide the Enyaq through narrow spaces. This system can also be toggled via a steering wheel-mounted button, allowing the driver to activate or deactivate it as desired.

