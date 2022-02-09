Skoda updates Enyaq iV with increased charging speeds and improved tech

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Skoda has announced a raft of updates for its electric Enyaq iV, bringing improved functionality to a variety of the car’s features.

All Enyaq iV 80 models built from January 2022 will now have a charging speed of up to 135kW – an increase on the 125kW speed previously available. This will help to reduce charging times when the car is hooked up to a rapid 150kW public charger.

The Enyaq iV 60 also benefits from an increased charging speed, rising from 100kW to 120kW.

The infotainment screen has been updated with new functions

Buyers of the all-wheel-drive Enyaq iV 80x will also be able to take advantage of a new ‘Traction Mode’. Accessed via the car’s driving modes, this feature increases anti-slip regulation to optimise the split of power between the front and rear wheels, therefore giving improved traction in poor conditions.

A new battery care mode is also included and helps to optimise the battery’s charging settings in order to extend its life. When activated, it’ll only allow the battery to reach 80 per cent charge.

The infotainment screen’s graphics have also been updated to allow drivers to view even more information. For instance, when programming a destination into the satellite navigation, the car will show the estimated remaining battery level on arrival.

Buyers opting for the Assisted Drive Package Plus with Travel Assist will also gain extra features. These include Narrow Lane Assist which allows the car to detect temporary yellow lines, barriers and other vehicles to guide the Enyaq through narrow spaces. This system can also be toggled via a steering wheel-mounted button, allowing the driver to activate or deactivate it as desired.