Volkswagen’s ‘mobile home in a box’ brings travel essentials to the open road

By Press Association
February 10 2022, 10.00am
The box packs many essentials and has room for storage, too
Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles has released a ‘mobile home in a box’ for its Caravelle, California Beach Tour and Caddy models.

It’s a modular unit that can fit into the existing luggage compartments of these vehicles and packs all of the essentials needed when camping or holidaying on the road.

The range-topping BusBox, which has been created for Caravelle T5, T6 and T6.1 models includes a bed, mattress, kitchen area with space for a two-burner stove, extendable storage area and water supply. It’s priced at £3,340.

For Caravelle and California Beach Tour models, there’s a BusBox which is available without a mattress and is priced at £2,55. Those who are looking to transform their Caddy have the option of the KombiBox, which offers a bed, kitchen area, water supply and cargo area for £2,760. A folding mattress can be added to this for an additional £495.

Mobile box
The box fits seamlessly into a variety of models

James Allitt, Head of Aftersales at Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, said: “Our new camping accessory range makes travel more convenient for customers by combining all travel essentials, from utilities to water supply, in a smartly designed, comfortable, and compact space.

“Developing accessories that make our customers’ lives easier is a high priority at Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, which is why our one-stop-shop mobile home in a box is a great solution for those planning a camping holiday.”

