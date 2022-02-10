Super Soco introduces new e-bike alternative

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Super Soco introduces new e-bike alternative

By Press Association
February 10 2022, 10.40am
The mini can travel for up to 25 miles on a charge
The mini can travel for up to 25 miles on a charge

Electric motorcycle brand Super Soco has introduced a new alternative to an e-bike or e-scooter.

Called the CU mini, it benefits from similar technology to that found in Super Soco’s larger electric motorcycles but has been designed to be used around the town or city at lower speeds.

Electric motorcycles have the benefit of being governed by the same licensing and road laws in place for petrol-powered versions, unlike privately-owned e-scooters which are not permitted to be ridden on the public highway.

Super Soco CU mini
The battery can be charged via three-pin plug

And while e-bikes are restricted to a top speed of 15mph, the CU mini can reach a top speed of 25mph thanks to a 600-watt electric motor. It’s also got a gear-free, twist and go operation which means that it’ll be easy to get up to speed with.

The CU mini also has a decent amount of stopping power on its side courtesy of 130mm front and rear disc brakes.

It complies with AM licence grades too and can be ridden after completing a one-day Compulsory Basic Training (CBT) course or straight away by those who gained their driving licence before 2001.

Super Soco CU Mini
The CU mini can be ridden at speeds of up to 25mph

The CU mini incorporates a lithium-ion battery that weighs just 7kg and it can be charged via a standard three-pin plug. When fully topped up, it’ll deliver up to 25 miles of range.

Plus, it also features the Super Soco app which allows riders to track their bike and also monitor its state of charge via their smartphone.

It’s priced at £1,699, which is inclusive of the £150 discount via the Government’s Office for Zero Emission Vehicles funding grant.

