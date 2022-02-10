What is the new Alfa Romeo Tonale going up against?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
What is the new Alfa Romeo Tonale going up against?

By Press Association
February 10 2022, 12.28pm

Alfa Romeo has finally revealed its Tonale SUV after originally showcasing a concept version way back in 2019. Sitting underneath the larger Stelvio, the Tonale enters into a segment that is becoming more competitive by the day.

Alfa Romeo has promised that the Tonale will be one of the sharpest cars to drive in the segment while new mild- and plug-in hybrid powertrains should deliver great efficiency too.

When it hits the road, the Tonale will have a whole lot of competitors to go up against. But what are they and should Alfa be worried? Let’s take a look.

Audi Q3

Audi Q3
The Q3 features loads of premium touches

Audi now has a fearsomely large range of SUVs and the Q3 is the one that fits the bill for a whole lot of buyers. It’s got that premium approach that people want from an Audi, but also features a surprisingly spacious interior and plenty of storage options.

It’s offered with a variety of powertrains, too, as well as all manner of specifications designed to cater for all manner of budgets.

BMW X2

BMW X2
The X2 has a classy exterior design

BMW’s X2 is somewhat of a dark horse in this list. It’s often overshadowed by the larger X3, but still features all of the positives of the firm’s larger SUVs but in a smaller package. It’s got some cool styling features too, with the BMW roundels on the pillars being a particularly cool look.

Much like others in this list, it’s available with a variety of engines including an efficient plug-in hybrid.

Jaguar E-Pace

Jaguar E-Pace
The E-Pace has recently been updated

The E-Pace has recently been given a whole host of updates by Jaguar, which has transformed this compact SUV. Mainly applied to the interior, these changes have completely lifted the overall feel of the E-Pace.

But it hasn’t changed one of the Jag’s biggest plus-points – how it drives. It’s also got a wide variety of engines to choose from.

Range Rover Evoque

Range Rover Evoque
The Evoque is a classy and stylish option

The Evoque is one of the go-to models in this segment, appealing to drivers up and down the country. It packs a lot of the premium feel from the full-size Range Rover into a more compact package while also delivering a surprising amount of off-road ability.

Recently updated, the Evoque now has an even better touchscreen and more intuitive in-car technology.

Mercedes-Benz GLA

Mercedes GLA
The GLA is the smallest SUV in the Mercedes range

The GLA is Mercedes-Benz’s most compact SUV but has all of the features that you’ll find in its larger models. Classy and well-styled, it’s got a really high-end cabin as well as some clever on-board technology.

It’s also available with a clean plug-in hybrid engine which will prove to be a hit with inner-city drivers who will appreciate its electric-only capabilities.

Volvo XC40

Volvo XC40
The XC40 is available as a fully electric model

Volvo’s XC40 has proved immensely popular with buyers thanks to its well-made interior and clever infotainment system. It’s also great to drive, with a refined nature that means it’s comfortable to drive regardless of the situation.

Volvo has recently introduced a fully-electric version, which brings a decent range of over 200 miles and a surprising amount of performance.

