Hyundai enhances Ioniq 5 with larger battery option and more tech

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Hyundai enhances Ioniq 5 with larger battery option and more tech

By Press Association
February 10 2022, 1.12pm
The Ioniq 5 has gained a series of updates
The Ioniq 5 has gained a series of updates

Hyundai’s Ioniq 5 has been kitted out with a larger battery option as part of its 2023-model-year updates.

Currently, the Ioniq is available with either a 58kWh or 73kWh battery, with the former linked to a single motor and the latter a pair of motors. However, this update will introduce a larger 77.4kWh option.

This new battery will likely replace the existing 73kWh version, though Hyundai has stated that the 58kWh version will still be offered. The firm has yet to release any performance or range details for this new battery, with final specifications to be confirmed shortly ahead of the updated car going on sale in ‘late spring’.

The updated Ioniq 5 will also be available with Digital Side Mirrors. As the name suggests, they replace the conventional mirrors with digital cameras which relay their image onto screens positioned at the sides of the cabin. They help to improve the car’s range by reducing air resistance, too.

A new battery conditioning feature will also be included on the updated model, which automatically adapts the battery temperature when travelling to help improve charging efficiency when the car reaches a charge point. This conditioning helps the battery to charge as efficiently as possible, even in very hot or very cold conditions.

The updated Ioniq 5 will also benefit from Smart Frequency Dampers, which help to boost ride comfort while enabling the car to contain body roll more effectively.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier