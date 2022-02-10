Skoda’s Enyaq Coupe iV vRS to cost from £51,885

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Skoda’s Enyaq Coupe iV vRS to cost from £51,885

By Press Association
February 10 2022, 3.26pm
The Enyaq is the first electric Skoda to get a performance vRS model
The Enyaq is the first electric Skoda to get a performance vRS model

Skoda’s new Enyaq Coupe iV vRS will cost from £51,885 when it goes on sale on February 17.

Arriving as the first electric Skoda to wear the vRS performance badging, the Enyaq Coupe iV vRS comes equipped with an 82kWh battery – 77kWh net – delivering a range of up to 309 miles. Thanks to twin motors with one on each axle, the Enyaq vRS pushes out 295bhp and 460Nm of torque, enabling a 0-60mph time of 6.3 seconds and a top speed of 111mph.

Thanks to the ability to charge at speeds of up to 135kW, an 80 per cent charge can be conducted in around 36 minutes when hooked up to a 150kW charger or faster. When connected to a regular 7.2kW home wallbox, a complete charge will take around 13 hours.

Enyaq Coupe vRS
The vRS gets a lot of standard equipment

As standard, the Coupe iV vRS sits on a sports chassis that is 15mm lower at the front and 10mm lower at the rear compared with the standard Enyaq.

The Enyaq iV Coupe vRS comes equipped with a high level of equipment as standard. Like all Enyaq Coupe models, it features a full-length panoramic sunroof but builds on this with 20-inch alloy wheels – which can be increased to 21 inches as an optional extra – and a full aero package. Full LED headlights and Skoda’s Crystal Face which adds 131 LEDs into the car’s grille are also included.

Inside, the Enyaq Coupe vRS receives black perforated leather sports seats with integrated headrests, a leather multifunction steering wheel and carbon fibre effect inserts on the dashboard and door trim.

As mentioned, orders for the Enyaq iV Coupe vRS will open on February 17 ahead of first deliveries commencing by the end of July.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]