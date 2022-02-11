Smart confirms new ‘#1’ name for upcoming electric vehicle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Smart confirms new ‘#1’ name for upcoming electric vehicle

By Press Association
February 11 2022, 10.38am
The new Smart has been put through extensive winter testing
Smart has announced that its upcoming electric vehicle will arrive with the name ‘#1’.

Due to go on sale towards the end of the year, the new compact SUV has been showcased wearing camouflage while undergoing cold-weather testing in northern China.

Here, it has been subjected to temperatures around -40 degrees celsius. Such low temperatures put a massive strain on the battery, but Smart says that the #1 ‘showed excellent resistance to extreme cold’.

Smart #1
The new model is equipped with an ‘advanced battery temperature control system’ which is able to maintain a constant temperature for the battery regardless of the conditions, while owners will also be able to pre-set their driving schedule in order to automatically preheat the battery.

In addition, the car’s concealed door handles have ‘ice-breaking functions’ which allows them to work as normal even if the car is coated in ice.

Smart #1
Yang Jun, vice president of research and development of Smart Automobile Co., Ltd. said: “Thanks to the seamless cooperation between Smart and the Mercedes-Benz design team, the Smart #1 is a masterpiece of engineering.

“The pre-market test results also prove the outstanding quality, performance and reliability of the Smart #1. With the car due to launch later this year, these developments make us confident that it will be well received by its future customers.”

Smart says that the ‘#’ symbol will be used for a whole family of new electric vehicles. The firm says that it is ‘evocative of trendsetting in the digital era’, too.

