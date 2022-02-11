Volvo posts record revenue and profitability for 2021

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Volvo posts record revenue and profitability for 2021

By Press Association
February 11 2022, 12.00pm
The XC40 is available as a fully electric model
The XC40 is available as a fully electric model

Volvo has seen record revenue and profitability in 2021 with demand for its vehicles remaining strong throughout the year ‘despite persistent component supply shortages in the auto industry’.

In total, Volvo recorded revenues of SEK 282bn (£22.35bn) in 2021, a significant increase on the 262.8bn (£20.84bn) that it posted in 2020. Its operating margin for the period was 7.2 per cent, too.

Håkan Samuelsson, chief executive Volvo Cars, said: “2021 was a year to be proud of for Volvo Cars. Despite persistent component supply shortages in the auto industry, we increased market share globally and delivered all-time high revenue and profitability.”

In total, Volvo sold 698,693 cars in 2021 – an increase of 5.6 per cent on 2020’s figure.

The XC60 took the title as Volvo’s most popular model during 2021, though the firm’s trio of SUVs accounted for nearly three-quarters of its total sales. Last year Volvo sold 215,635 XC60 cars, followed by the XC40 and seven-seater XC90 with sales of 201,037 and 108,231 respectively.

Volvo’s saloon line-up saw a 15 per cent decline, however, though the S60 and S90 still accounted for just under 100,000 units. Sales of their estate equivalents, the V60 and V90, totalled 76,600.

Samuelsson added: “We have placed Volvo Cars firmly on the map as a brand that is leading mobility into the future in a safe, sustainable and personal way, showing it is possible to be both profitable and more sustainable.”

