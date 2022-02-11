These are the family hatchbacks to check out in 2022

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

These are the family hatchbacks to check out in 2022

By Press Association
February 11 2022, 1.36pm
(Ford)
(Ford)

Despite the increasing popularity of crossovers and SUVs, the regular hatchback is, for many drivers, the perfect fit. This is being reflected in various vehicle line-ups from all manner of manufacturers, who still see the value in these practicality and value-focused models.

It’s why we’ve got several new models to check out in 2022 from some of the biggest names in the business. Let’s see what they’ve got to offer.

Vauxhall Astra

(Vauxhall Astra
(Vauxhall)

The new Astra has arrived, showcasing Vauxhall’s latest design language on one of its most popular cars. Helped with the introduction of a new plug-in hybrid powertrain, this latest Astra brings a whole lot more technology and innovation than before.

It’s also got a really striking exterior design, similar to that on the latest Mokka.

Ford Focus

Ford Focus
(Ford)

Ford’s Focus is one of the brand’s big-hitters with this hatchback regularly entering into the monthly list of best-selling cars. It’s recently been updated to ensure that this popularity continues, adding a fresh new look and an overhauled cabin.

It’s inside where the changes are most noticeable, in fact, as the Focus now benefits from an ultra-large infotainment screen and a reduction in the number of physical buttons.

Volkswagen Golf

Volkswagen Golf
(Volkswagen)

Volkswagen’s Golf is now into its eighth generation and brings more technology than ever before as a result. It’s still got a real focus on practicality, mind you, while GTI, GTE and R models bring added performance for those who require it.

It’s got a high-end interior, too, with lots of connectivity functions and a large central screen.

Seat Leon

Seat Leon
(Seat)

Seat’s Leon is based on the same platform as the Golf and as a result, brings all of the same positives. However, the Leon brings Seat’s great attention to style into the mix, which helps to add a little extra character.

It’s still packed with technology with plenty of standard equipment, too.

Audi A3

Audi A3
(Audi)

Completing the trio of Volkswagen Group cars is the classy A3. Though it’s also available as a saloon, it’s the traditional hatch that tends to strike a chord with buyers. Inside, it’s finished with high-end materials but still backs this up with plenty of space and a well-sized boot.

There are also performance-orientated S3 and RS3 models available for those who want to combine that space with a whole lot of pace.

Mazda 3

Mazda3
(Mazda)

Mazda’s 3 continues to be something of an unsung hero in the hatchback segment. It’s brilliant to drive, has a range of punchy yet frugal engines and it’s all wrapped in styling which really sets it apart from others in the class.

Loaded with technology and equipment, it offers a good deal of value-for-money, too.

Skoda Octavia

Skoda Octavia
(Skoda)

From the outside, the Octavia might not look like a normal hatchback, but thanks to its clever boot arrangement this Skoda still qualifies. As a result of this layout, it’s got one of the largest boots on offer which makes it a great choice for space-conscious buyers.

It has a fine variety of engines to specify it with, too, including an efficient plug-in hybrid.

