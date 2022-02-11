Brabus teams up with KTM on new 1300 R

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Brabus teams up with KTM on new 1300 R

By Press Association
February 11 2022, 5.07pm
The 1300 R will only be available in two colours
The 1300 R will only be available in two colours

Performance car makers Brabus have released a new motorcycle built in collaboration with KTM – the Brabus 1300 R.

Limited to just 154 examples, the Brabus 1300 R is based on the KTM 1290 Super Duke, but features a range of modifications and design tweaks.

It’s powered by a V-twin engine with 178bhp and 140Nm of torque. The Brabus bike also gets new intakes and a bespoke exhaust system with a black ceramic-coated finish.

Brabus 1300 R
The 1300 R will be offered in extremely limited units

A carbon-fibre seat has also been incorporated while carbon has also been used in the creation of the skid plate and pillion seat cover to help keep weight down even further.

It also features lightweight monoblock forged wheels and a range of CNC-machined components such as the adjustable front brake and clutch levers, footpegs and oil tank caps.

Only two colours will be made available – Magma Red and Signature Black – with only 77 of each put into production. That figure relates to the year Brabus was formed.

The 1300 R also benefits from semi-active suspension which allows riders to choose from one of six dedicated damping models – Comfort, Street, Sport, Track and Advanced – or an Auto mode which automatically tailors the ride to the road and riding conditions.

The Brabus 1300 R will be available to order via the KTM website and a dedicated pre-order page, which will open on February 14.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]