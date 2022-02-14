Petrol and diesel prices hit record high

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Petrol and diesel prices hit record high

By Press Association
February 14 2022, 11.20am
Embargoed to 0001 Saturday January 22 File photo dated 01/09/21 of an E10 petrol pump at a petrol station. Petrol prices should be cut by as much as 3p a litre despite a 10% leap in wholesale costs since Christmas, according to new analysis. Issue date: Saturday January 22, 2022.
British drivers are facing even greater bills as petrol and diesel prices have reached a new record high.

According to the AA, both petrol and diesel were the most expensive they’ve ever been yesterday (Sunday, Feb 13), with the average price of petrol being 148.02p per litre – meaning filling a 55-litre family car would cost £81.41.

Meanwhile, diesel hit 151.57p per litre, meaning to fuel a 55-litre car would cost an average of £88.36. It passed the previous record of 151.10p per litre set on November 21, 2021.

Luke Bosdet, the AA’s fuel price spokesman, said: “The cost of living crisis has been ratcheted up yet another notch, tightening the vice on family spending when it faces other pressures from impending domestic energy cost and tax increases.”

Fuel prices climbed dramatically towards the end of the year, as a shortage of supply at the pumps and of petrol and diesel delivery drivers forced retailers to put their prices up. While the cost of petrol and diesel had started to plateau, with the price of oil reaching close to $100 a barrel, the RAC has warned that ‘new records could now be set on a daily basis in the coming weeks’.

RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams said: “The oil price is rising due to tensions between Russia – the world’s third biggest oil producer – and Ukraine, along with oil production remaining out of kilter with demand as the world emerges from the pandemic. As a result drivers in the UK could be in for an even worse ride as pump prices look certain to go up even more.

“On a positive note, retailer margins – which were the reason drivers paid overly high prices in December and January – have now returned to more normal levels of around 7p a litre. We urge the big four supermarkets, which dominate fuel sales, to play fair with drivers and not to make a bad situation on the forecourt any worse by upping their margins again.”

