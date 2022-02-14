New HGV rules permit use of aerodynamic devices to cut fuel consumption

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Heavy goods vehicles can now fit aerodynamic devices and use elongated cabs to help improve fuel economy.

The Department for Transport (DfT) says studies show that these changes could improve fuel consumption from seven to 15 per cent.

As well as boosting fuel economy, the longer cabs also improve visibility for the driver, which improves safety for all motorists. Furthermore, it gives HGV drivers more comfort as there’s more space for a larger bed.

An HGV lorry on the M4 motorway near Datchet, Berkshire. (PA)

Meanwhile, the rules allow haulage companies to fit aerodynamic devices to the rear of their vehicles. These help to reduce drag without using up load space, but have been banned in the UK under regulations introduced in 1986.

Roads minister Baroness Vere said: “This is another brilliant step not just in our efforts to reduce emissions across our transport network, but also to improve safety on our roads.

“I hope operators will make use of these new regulations, introducing vehicles with these features into their existing fleets to reduce fuel consumption and boost safety.

Phil Lloyd, Logistics UK’s head of engineering policy, said: “Allowing the use of aerodynamic features and elongated cabs on HGVs is fantastic news for our transport sector, which is looking to improve fuel efficiency and reduce emissions.

“These features are vital in helping to reduce emissions and improve air quality and Logistics UK welcomes the design of elongated cabs that improve driver vision, and provide drivers with much-needed additional comfort space.”

HGV companies looking to fit these aerodynamic devices can read the DfT’s good practice guidance for using them in urban and rural areas.

The move follows separate legislation introduced last year that allowed for longer goods vehicles to be used on UK roads.