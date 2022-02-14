New HGV rules permit use of aerodynamic devices to cut fuel consumption

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
New HGV rules permit use of aerodynamic devices to cut fuel consumption

By Press Association
February 14 2022, 1.16pm
EMBARGOED TO 0001 MONDAY NOVEMBER 29 File photo dated 08/07/21 of HGV lorries on the M4 motorway near Datchet, Berkshire. Demand for HGV drivers is set to soar dramatically over the next four years due to the growth in online retail and place pressure on attempts by firms to reach net zero admissions, according to research. Issue date: Monday November 29, 2021.
Heavy goods vehicles can now fit aerodynamic devices and use elongated cabs to help improve fuel economy.

The Department for Transport (DfT) says studies show that these changes could improve fuel consumption from seven to 15 per cent.

As well as boosting fuel economy, the longer cabs also improve visibility for the driver, which improves safety for all motorists. Furthermore, it gives HGV drivers more comfort as there’s more space for a larger bed.

Government extends working hours for lorry drivers
An HGV lorry on the M4 motorway near Datchet, Berkshire. (PA)

Meanwhile, the rules allow haulage companies to fit aerodynamic devices to the rear of their vehicles. These help to reduce drag without using up load space, but have been banned in the UK under regulations introduced in 1986.

Roads minister Baroness Vere said: “This is another brilliant step not just in our efforts to reduce emissions across our transport network, but also to improve safety on our roads.

“I hope operators will make use of these new regulations, introducing vehicles with these features into their existing fleets to reduce fuel consumption and boost safety.

Phil Lloyd, Logistics UK’s head of engineering policy, said: “Allowing the use of aerodynamic features and elongated cabs on HGVs is fantastic news for our transport sector, which is looking to improve fuel efficiency and reduce emissions.

“These features are vital in helping to reduce emissions and improve air quality and Logistics UK welcomes the design of elongated cabs that improve driver vision, and provide drivers with much-needed additional comfort space.”

HGV companies looking to fit these aerodynamic devices can read the DfT’s good practice guidance for using them in urban and rural areas.

The move follows separate legislation introduced last year that allowed for longer goods vehicles to be used on UK roads.

