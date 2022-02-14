2022 Women’s World Car of the Year category winners announced

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
2022 Women’s World Car of the Year category winners announced

By Press Association
February 14 2022, 2.06pm
(BMW)
(BMW)

The 2022 Women’s World Car of the Year category winners have been announced, with jurors now set to select the overall winner from these contenders.

Now in its 12th year, WWCOTY features 56 journalists from 40 countries across five continents. For the 2022 awards, 65 vehicles were whittled down to just six, with each going on sale between January 1 and December 31, 2021.

Each of the jurors got behind the wheel of all contenders to cast their votes on the six segments, which are Urban Model, Family SUV, Large Car, Large SUV, Performance Car, and 4×4.

Ford Mustang Mach-E
The Ford Mustang Mach-E won the Large Car segment. (Ford)

In the Urban Model segment, the Peugeot 308 came out on top. The French firm has instilled a cool character as well as genuine premium appeal for its supermini – and an electric version is on the way, too.

In the Family SUV segment the Kia Sportage came out on top. The latest generation brings the South Korean car maker’s sharp new styling to its hugely popular SUV, as well as electrified powertrains.

In the Large Car segment the Ford Mustang Mach-E came out on top. While purists were not sure about giving the sporty Mustang name to an electric SUV, the move has paid off, as this stylish, practical car has been winning fans across the globe.

Kia Sportage
The Kia Sportage was voted the best Family SUV. (Kia)

The Large SUV title goes to the BMW iX. The EV’s styling is bold and challenging and won’t be to everyone’s taste, but it’s a technical marvel, with a huge electric range and a futuristic, practical interior. It’s a worthy flagship for BMW’s EV line-up.

Another EV wins in the Performance Car sector. Here, the Audi e-tron GT takes top honours, with its low slung and genuinely unique styling winning many fans. It’s the first EV to wear Audi’s high-performance RS badging, too.

Finally, the 4×4 segment has been won by the Jeep Wrangler 4xe. The Wrangler off-road credentials are not in doubt, but the latest model has a hybrid powertrain, bringing improved economy without compromising off-roading.

Audi e-tron GT
The Audi e-tron GT was crowned Performance Car of the year. (Audi)

The overall winner will be announced around March 8, which is International Women’s Day.

WWCOTY is the only car awards group made up exclusively of women motoring journalists. The objective of the awards is ‘to highlight the role of women in the car world and also to choose the best cars of the year’.

Voting is based on similar categories to other awards, such as safety, quality, price and environmental footprint.

