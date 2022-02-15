Skoda adds Monte Carlo trim to Fabia range

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Skoda adds Monte Carlo trim to Fabia range

By Press Association
February 15 2022, 10.08am
The Monte Carlo brings a sporty look to the Fabia
The Monte Carlo brings a sporty look to the Fabia

Skoda has bolstered its new Fabia line-up with the introduction of a sporty Monte Carlo specification.

First launched with the Fabia back in 2011, the Monte Carlo trim has proved to be a hit thanks to its dynamic-looking styling tweaks and high level of standard equipment.

This latest version is no different. It brings a black grille and rear diffuser, as well as black alloy wheels in either 17 or 18 inches. There are also redesigned front and rear aprons for a more distinguished look. The standard headlights have part-LED technology, though these can be upgraded to full LED versions as an option.

Skoda Fabia Monte Carlo
The Monte Carlo gets unique styling touches

Inside, there are sports seats with integrated headrests fitted as standard along with a three-spoke multifunction steering wheel. Red highlights have been applied to areas such as the dashboard and door handles while the armrests on the front doors and the lower dashboard section have been finished in a carbon-fibre-effect material. The handbrake lever and steering wheel are both finished in leather, too.

The Monte Carlo also has Skoda’s Virtual Cockpit system fitted as standard, which brings a configurable display ahead of the driver which can be tailored to show a variety of different readouts. This is backed by the main infotainment screen which is eight inches as standard, though this can be increased to a 9.2-inch unit as an option.

The Fabia Monte Carlo is available with two engines. There’s a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine kicking out 148bhp and 250Nm of torque driven through a seven-speed DSG automatic gearbox. There’s also a smaller 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol unit with 108bhp, which is available with a six-speed manual gearbox.

Prices for the new Fabia Monte Carlo are expected to be announced over the next few weeks.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier