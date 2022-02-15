Skoda adds Monte Carlo trim to Fabia range

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Skoda has bolstered its new Fabia line-up with the introduction of a sporty Monte Carlo specification.

First launched with the Fabia back in 2011, the Monte Carlo trim has proved to be a hit thanks to its dynamic-looking styling tweaks and high level of standard equipment.

This latest version is no different. It brings a black grille and rear diffuser, as well as black alloy wheels in either 17 or 18 inches. There are also redesigned front and rear aprons for a more distinguished look. The standard headlights have part-LED technology, though these can be upgraded to full LED versions as an option.

The Monte Carlo gets unique styling touches

Inside, there are sports seats with integrated headrests fitted as standard along with a three-spoke multifunction steering wheel. Red highlights have been applied to areas such as the dashboard and door handles while the armrests on the front doors and the lower dashboard section have been finished in a carbon-fibre-effect material. The handbrake lever and steering wheel are both finished in leather, too.

The Monte Carlo also has Skoda’s Virtual Cockpit system fitted as standard, which brings a configurable display ahead of the driver which can be tailored to show a variety of different readouts. This is backed by the main infotainment screen which is eight inches as standard, though this can be increased to a 9.2-inch unit as an option.

The Fabia Monte Carlo is available with two engines. There’s a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine kicking out 148bhp and 250Nm of torque driven through a seven-speed DSG automatic gearbox. There’s also a smaller 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol unit with 108bhp, which is available with a six-speed manual gearbox.

Prices for the new Fabia Monte Carlo are expected to be announced over the next few weeks.