Vauxhall confirms pricing and specification for Astra Sports Tourer

By Press Association
February 15 2022, 11.04am
The Sports Tourer is a more practical version of the Astra
Vauxhall has revealed that its Astra Sports Tourer will start from £25,005, with first deliveries set to commence in the latter half of the summer.

The practicality-focused model features the striking new design already showcased on the new Astra hatchback, with Vauxhall’s ‘Vizor’ front end design giving the car a lot of on-road presence. At the rear, there’s the same high-mounted brake light as you’ll find on the hatchback version.

Vauxhall Astra Sports Tourer
A plug-in hybrid powertrain is available

The Sports Tourer brings a wheelbase that is 57mm longer than the hatchback, helping it to deliver up to 608 litres of boot space, or 1,634 litres with the seats folded flat. The plug-in hybrid version suffers a slight penalty due to the fitment of the electrified powertrain, with cargo volumes of 548 and 1,574 litres respectively.

The Astra Sports Tourer benefits from Vauxhall’s new streamlined specification range, which means that there is just a pair of trim levels to choose from – though both feature plenty of standard equipment.

In Design trim, the Astra receives 16-inch alloy wheels and a 10-inch colour touchscreen, as well as a digital cluster of the same size. This grade also brings wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, alongside LED headlights and taillights.

Vauxhall Astra Sports Tourer
The boot can be expanded by folding down the rear seats

Step up to GS-Line and you’ll find 17-inch alloy wheels now added alongside dual-zone climate control, keyless entry, and heated front seats and steering wheel. Prices for the GS-Line Astra Sports Tourer start from £27,900. The plug-in hybrid model can only be specified in GS-Line and starts from £33,400.

As well as the plug-in hybrid, buyers have the option of either 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated or 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol three-cylinder engines with a six-speed manual gearbox, though the latter unit can also be specified with an eight-speed automatic transmission. There’s also the option of a 1.5-litre four-cylinder diesel, which is available with both manual and automatic gearboxes.

