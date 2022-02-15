How can I stay safe behind the wheel in stormy conditions?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
How can I stay safe behind the wheel in stormy conditions?

By Press Association
February 15 2022, 12.34pm
A car edges around a fallen tree on the B4378 near Brockton in Shropshire, in the aftermath of Storm Arwen saw gusts of almost 100 miles per hour battering areas of the UK. Picture date: Saturday November 27, 2021.
A car edges around a fallen tree on the B4378 near Brockton in Shropshire, in the aftermath of Storm Arwen saw gusts of almost 100 miles per hour battering areas of the UK. Picture date: Saturday November 27, 2021.

Storms Dudley and Eunice are set to batter parts of the UK, bringing high winds and heavy rain. Storm Dudley will cross the northern half of the UK from Wednesday night into Thursday morning, while Storm Eunice will bring strong winds and the chance of some snow for parts of the country on Friday, meaning that vast areas will be affected by this turbulent weather.

But what should you do if you’re on the road and these storms are approaching? Here, we’ve got some key tips to bear in mind.

If in doubt, leave it out

If your journey isn’t essential and you’re in the projected area that these storms will hit then it’s a good idea to just stay put.

The safest place you can be is at home or in a building, so if your journey isn’t entirely necessary then it’s best to just leave it until the bad weather subsides.

Pack some essentials

Stormy conditions throw up all kinds of issues, so packing some essentials is a great idea. We’d suggest some warm clothing, a reflective or high-vis jacket, some snacks and water, all of which can help should you have to stop. Plus, a power bank for your phone could also be a great addition to this kit, as it’ll allow you to charge your device without having to plug it into the vehicle and drain its battery.

Take your time

If you do need to venture out then we’d advise taking your time. Slow down and make sure you’ve got plenty of time to react to any potential obstacles or instances.

Lowering your speed gives you a better chance of avoiding anything that might be blown into the road or vehicles that may have been pushed off-course.

Keep on major roads

When travelling during stormy conditions it’s a good idea to stay on major roads – ideally motorways and A-roads. These areas have fewer trees at the side and, because they’re a little wider, give drivers a touch more space should they need to take avoidance measures. Plus, they’re better lit.

Take extra care when passing high-sided vehicles

Lorries and trucks can be more easily pushed off course by high winds, so it’s a good idea to give them a little extra space when you need to pass them.

Plus, be prepared that once your overtake is complete, you might get hit with an extra gust of wind – it’s worth remembering this so that you’re ready to steer into the wind just in case.

Park away from trees

When you do come to a stop, be mindful of where you’re leaving your car. High winds cause havoc to trees, so if you can it’s best to leave your car in a wide-open space that is away from the threat of them falling.

What have safety groups said?

RAC Breakdown spokesperson Rod Dennis said: “It’s vital drivers plan ahead and keep tuned to weather forecasts over the next few days to understand where is likely to see the greatest disruption from the weather.”

