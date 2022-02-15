New Citroen C5 Aircross pricing confirmed, starting at £25,515

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
New Citroen C5 Aircross pricing confirmed, starting at £25,515

By Press Association
February 15 2022, 1.34pm
(Citroen)
(Citroen)

Citroen has confirmed that the new C5 Aircross is now on sale, with prices starting from £25,515.

More than a quarter of a million examples of the SUV have been sold since it was introduced in 2018, and now it has been given an update to make it more stylish with improved technology.

There are three trim levels on offer, called Sense Plus, Shine and C-Series Edition. There are petrol and diesel options with a choice of manual and automatic transmissions, while the higher two trims can be specified with a plug-in hybrid powertrain that provides up to 34 miles on electric power.

Citroen C5 Aircross
(Citroen)

Styling-wise the new C5 Aircross has a more vertical front end that has been designed to give it a more robust and imposing appearance, as well as sporting the new Citroen design language first seen on the new C4 and soon the C5 X.

The C5 Aircross also now comes with Citroen’s Advanced Comfort suspension and Advanced Comfort seats with ‘unparalleled’ interior space that aim to make it practical and comfortable in equal measure.

Meanwhile, there’s a new 12.3-inch digital driver’s display and a 10-inch infotainment screen that is positioned higher on the dashboard to make it easier to see on the move.

Citroen C5 Aircross
(Citroen)

The entry-level Sense Plus trim replaces the outgoing Sense model and brings 18-inch alloy wheels, a reversing camera, front and rear parking sensors and keyless entry and start for a starting price of £25,515.

Step up to Shine and prices begin at £26,665, with equipment including adaptive cruise control, Alcantara upholstery and an Active Safety Brake driver assistance system.

Finally, the top-spec C-Series Edition has been tailored to the UK market and brings a black two-tone roof, opening panoramic glass sunroof, wireless charging and motorised tailgate. Prices for this trim start at £29,105.

Prospective customers can build and order the new Citroen C5 Aircross online now and is expected in dealers in Q2 2022.

