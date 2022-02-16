Mercedes-AMG’s new EQE 53 brings electric performance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Mercedes-AMG’s new EQE 53 brings electric performance

By Press Association
February 16 2022, 10.08am Updated: February 16 2022, 11.22am
Two AMG EQE models will be produced
Mercedes-AMG is broadening its line-up of performance electric cars with the introduction of a new EQE model.

Due to sit alongside the EQS 53, the EQE 53 4Matic+ is expected to hit UK roads later on this year.

Based on the conventional Mercedes-Benz EQE, the EQE 53 pushes out 617bhp as standard or 677bhp when equipped with the optional AMG Dynamic Plus Package. Thanks to this additional power, the 53 will go from 0-60mph in 3.3 seconds and on to a top speed of 137mph – or 149mph for those cars kitted out with the AMG Dynamic Plus Package. This pack also shaves the 0-60mph time down to 3.1 seconds.

Mercedes-AMG EQE
The EQE features a huge screen inside

A large 90.6kWh battery powers the whole affair which can be charged at up to 170kW on a DC charger. Mercedes has yet to reveal the car’s official range but has said that through rapid charging an extra 112 miles of range could be added in 15 minutes.

As with all AMG models, the EQE’s suspension setup has been tweaked to ensure that it delivers a high level of agility to go with the outright performance. As such, the air suspension has been upgraded, while larger diameter anti-roll bars have been fitted too. The suspension system can also automatically adjust the car’s ride height depending on speed in order to boost efficiency. All cars wear Michelin Pilot Sport EV tyres designed for sports electric cars, too.

Mercedes EQE
The EQE uses dual electric motors

Drivers are also able to tweak the settings of their car through four driving modes – Slippery, Comfort, Sport and Sport Plus. The EQE 53 also gets a special Race Start mode on cars with the AMG Dynamic Plus Package.

AMG has also equipped the EQE with the ‘AMG Sound Experience’ which generates a unique sound through the car’s speakers, a sound generator and a bass actuator. This can even be tailored via steering wheel-mounted buttons.

