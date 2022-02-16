Yamaha’s Ténéré 700 World Raid is a long-distance adventurer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Yamaha’s Ténéré 700 World Raid is a long-distance adventurer

By Press Association
February 16 2022, 11.21am
The Yamaha Ténéré World Raid has been designed to conquer both on and off-road routes
Yamaha has created a new, long-distance version of its Ténéré 700.

Called the World Raid, it’s an adventure-focused motorcycle equipped with a range of features designed to ensure it can tackle big days on the road as well as ventures off the beaten track.

It’s equipped with a pair of 23-litre side-mounted fuel tanks, giving the Ténéré World Raid a long range of up to 310 miles, ensuring that riders won’t have to worry about filling up that often when on distance rides. The two separate tanks – along with a fuel pump fitted lower down in one of them – allow the Ténéré World Raid to have the same centre of gravity as the standard Ténéré 700 and its 16-litre tank.

Yamaha Ténéré World Raid
The World Raid features extended fuel tanks

The Ténéré World Raid also gains a new, flatter seat for an easier transition between the seat and tank. It allows the rider to shift their weight with minimal effort and helps them to maintain control when travelling over rough ground. It’s also made with a two-piece design, which makes it easy to remove the rear section and fit additional racks or luggage in its place.

Larger footrests have been fitted for improved grip, while a higher windscreen with removable side deflectors helps to take the brunt out of the wind over long journeys.

A five-inch TFT screen has been fitted on the Ténéré World Raid, which, in combination with the MyRide app, allows the rider to see incoming call and text notifications on the display. It’ll also show how much battery your phone has, too.

The screen can also be set into ‘Explorer’, ‘Street’ and ‘Raid’ displays, with each giving a different readout and a distinct look. There’s also a USB charging port for devices next to the screen, too.

A three-mode ABS system gives riders full adjustability of the traction system and is capable of splitting the ABS system between front and rear wheels. For instance, the front wheel can be kept on and the rear off, which Yamaha recommends for gravel tracks.

The Ténéré World Raid is equipped with 43mm front forks with 230mm of travel – 20mm more than the Ténéré 700 – while an Ohlins steering damper is fitted as standard.

Deliveries of the Ténéré World Raid are expected to commence in May.

