Yamaha’s Ténéré 700 World Raid is a long-distance adventurer

Yamaha has created a new, long-distance version of its Ténéré 700.

Called the World Raid, it’s an adventure-focused motorcycle equipped with a range of features designed to ensure it can tackle big days on the road as well as ventures off the beaten track.

It’s equipped with a pair of 23-litre side-mounted fuel tanks, giving the Ténéré World Raid a long range of up to 310 miles, ensuring that riders won’t have to worry about filling up that often when on distance rides. The two separate tanks – along with a fuel pump fitted lower down in one of them – allow the Ténéré World Raid to have the same centre of gravity as the standard Ténéré 700 and its 16-litre tank.

The World Raid features extended fuel tanks

The Ténéré World Raid also gains a new, flatter seat for an easier transition between the seat and tank. It allows the rider to shift their weight with minimal effort and helps them to maintain control when travelling over rough ground. It’s also made with a two-piece design, which makes it easy to remove the rear section and fit additional racks or luggage in its place.

Larger footrests have been fitted for improved grip, while a higher windscreen with removable side deflectors helps to take the brunt out of the wind over long journeys.

A five-inch TFT screen has been fitted on the Ténéré World Raid, which, in combination with the MyRide app, allows the rider to see incoming call and text notifications on the display. It’ll also show how much battery your phone has, too.

The screen can also be set into ‘Explorer’, ‘Street’ and ‘Raid’ displays, with each giving a different readout and a distinct look. There’s also a USB charging port for devices next to the screen, too.

The one that offers real adventures at any distance and without limits has arrived. 💥Equipped to go further than any previous Ténéré, and featuring the most advanced specifications, the Ténéré 700 World Raid will make the world seem much smaller. #NextHorizon pic.twitter.com/maeiJA90Cy — Yamaha Motor Europe (@YamahaMotorEU) February 15, 2022

A three-mode ABS system gives riders full adjustability of the traction system and is capable of splitting the ABS system between front and rear wheels. For instance, the front wheel can be kept on and the rear off, which Yamaha recommends for gravel tracks.

The Ténéré World Raid is equipped with 43mm front forks with 230mm of travel – 20mm more than the Ténéré 700 – while an Ohlins steering damper is fitted as standard.

Deliveries of the Ténéré World Raid are expected to commence in May.