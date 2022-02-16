The new Mazda2 Hybrid is on sale now, priced from £20,300

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The new Mazda2 Hybrid has gone on sale in the UK, priced from £20,300, ahead of deliveries beginning in May.

The electrified supermini is the result of a collaboration with fellow Japanese car maker Toyota, and bears many similarities with the Yaris Hybrid.

As a result, this is the first time a self-charging hybrid powertrain has been offered by Mazda, with a 1.5-litre petrol engine combining with an electric motor to make 114bhp.

(Mazda)

It uses a CVT automatic transmission, can accelerate from 0-60mph in 9.5 seconds and brings fuel economy of up to 74.3mpg and CO2 emissions as low as 87g/km, depending on specification.

The hybrid powertrain runs on electric power alone on start-up and is able to run without using the petrol engine at lower speeds, such as in urban environments. The battery is topped up during deceleration and braking.

Mazda2 Hybrid buyers will have a choice of three trims, called Pure, Agile and Select. The range kicks off with Pure, starting at £20,300, with the specification including 15-inch steel wheels, front fog lights, LED rear lights, fabric seat trim, air conditioning and a seven-inch infotainment display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

(Mazda)

Upgrade to the Agile and prices start at £21,150. Here, you get 15-inch alloy wheels, a reversing camera, eight-inch infotainment display and push button start/stop. A £980 ‘comfort pack’ adds a some styling tweaks, LED lights all around, sport seats for front passengers and a digital instrument display.

The top-spec Select starts at £23,610 and brings 16-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights and tail lights, front and rear parking sensors, digital instruments, sports style seats, dual-zone air conditioning and wireless smartphone charging.