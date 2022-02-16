The new Mazda2 Hybrid is on sale now, priced from £20,300

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

The new Mazda2 Hybrid is on sale now, priced from £20,300

By Press Association
February 16 2022, 11.51am
(Mazda)
(Mazda)

The new Mazda2 Hybrid has gone on sale in the UK, priced from £20,300, ahead of deliveries beginning in May.

The electrified supermini is the result of a collaboration with fellow Japanese car maker Toyota, and bears many similarities with the Yaris Hybrid.

As a result, this is the first time a self-charging hybrid powertrain has been offered by Mazda, with a 1.5-litre petrol engine combining with an electric motor to make 114bhp.

Mazda2 Hybrid
(Mazda)

It uses a CVT automatic transmission, can accelerate from 0-60mph in 9.5 seconds and brings fuel economy of up to 74.3mpg and CO2 emissions as low as 87g/km, depending on specification.

The hybrid powertrain runs on electric power alone on start-up and is able to run without using the petrol engine at lower speeds, such as in urban environments. The battery is topped up during deceleration and braking.

Mazda2 Hybrid buyers will have a choice of three trims, called Pure, Agile and Select. The range kicks off with Pure, starting at £20,300, with the specification including 15-inch steel wheels, front fog lights, LED rear lights, fabric seat trim, air conditioning and a seven-inch infotainment display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Mazda2 Hybrid
(Mazda)

Upgrade to the Agile and prices start at £21,150. Here, you get 15-inch alloy wheels, a reversing camera, eight-inch infotainment display and push button start/stop. A £980 ‘comfort pack’ adds a some styling tweaks, LED lights all around, sport seats for front passengers and a digital instrument display.

The top-spec Select starts at £23,610 and brings 16-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights and tail lights, front and rear parking sensors, digital instruments, sports style seats, dual-zone air conditioning and wireless smartphone charging.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier