Anglo-Korean battery firm contemplating UK production site

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Anglo-Korean battery firm contemplating UK production site

By Press Association
February 16 2022, 1.34pm
The gigafactory could create ‘hundreds’ of jobs, according to Eurocell
The gigafactory could create ‘hundreds’ of jobs, according to Eurocell

An Anglo-Korean battery production firm is considering building a new ‘gigafactory’ in the UK.

Eurocell is set to build its first European gigafactory with an initial £600 million investment planned over two phases. It expects the plant to reach full capacity ‘as early as 2025’.

It is currently considering three key markets – the UK, the Netherlands or Spain. Eurocell says that it is ‘actively looking at sites’ and says that the final decision is dependent on ‘gaining the right level of central government support and investment’.

It says that the production site will create ‘hundreds of direct and indirect jobs’.

Recardo Bruins, CEO Eurocell EMEA, said: “Eurocell in the UK is a new company, led by a highly experienced UK team and backed by our South Korean partner with decades of experience in electro-chemistry, making batteries at mass-scale and building the Gigafactories to produce them.

“Now we are planning to rapidly expand in Europe, supplying the energy storage and automotive industries with our market-leading technologies that last longer, perform better and are 100 per cent safe. These products can be on the market in months, not years.”

Eurocell says that its batteries last over ten times longer than conventional lithium-ion batteries, while a wide operating temperature range means that they can be used even in areas with extreme weather.

The two-phase approach to the creation of the new gigafactory would see initial production of batteries commence by early 2023, while a bespoke facility will be built in parallel on the same site. Eurocell says that this will be capable of producing ‘in excess’ of 40 million cells per year by 2025.

Bruins added: “To fulfil our mission, we are actively seeking a European manufacturing base and are in advanced discussions with sites in the UK, Netherlands and Spain. With the right level of central engagement and support we are keen to take advantage of the rapidly growing European market as quickly as possible.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]