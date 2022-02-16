Jaguar Land Rover teams up with NVIDIA on automated driving development

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Jaguar Land Rover has announced a new multi-year partnership with artificial intelligence and computing firm NVIDIA.

The collaboration will see the pair develop new automated driving systems as well as artificial intelligence-enabled services. From 2025, all new Jaguar and Land Rover models will use NVIDIA’s software platform, which will bring a range of active safety, automated driving and parking aids.

The whole system is run through NVIDIA’s Drive Hyperion and Orin computers; the firm states that while the Drive Orin is the ‘brain of the car’ and will be used to run Jaguar Land Rover’s operating system, Drive Hyperion is the central nervous system.

Thierry Bolloré, Jaguar Land Rover chief executive officer, said: “Collaboration and knowledge-sharing with industry leader NVIDIA is essential to realising our Reimagine strategy, setting new benchmarks in quality, technology and sustainability.

“Jaguar Land Rover will become the creator of the world’s most desirable luxury vehicles and services for the most discerning customers. Our long-term strategic partnership with NVIDIA will unlock a world of potential for our future vehicles as the business continues its transformation into a truly global, digital powerhouse.”

Jaguar Land Rover will also use NVIDIA’s know-how to help simulate real-time events in order to better develop its automated services throughout the life of a car, utilising over-the-air updates to ensure that it stays current after leaving the factory.

Jensen Huang, NVIDIA founder and CEO, said: “Next-generation cars will transform automotive into one of the largest and most advanced technology industries. Fleets of software-defined, programmable cars will offer new functionalities and services for the life of the vehicles. We are thrilled to partner with Jaguar Land Rover to reimagine the future of transportation and create the most advanced cars.”