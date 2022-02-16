Jaguar Land Rover teams up with NVIDIA on automated driving development

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Jaguar Land Rover teams up with NVIDIA on automated driving development

By Press Association
February 16 2022, 2.06pm
(Jaguar)
(Jaguar)

Jaguar Land Rover has announced a new multi-year partnership with artificial intelligence and computing firm NVIDIA.

The collaboration will see the pair develop new automated driving systems as well as artificial intelligence-enabled services. From 2025, all new Jaguar and Land Rover models will use NVIDIA’s software platform, which will bring a range of active safety, automated driving and parking aids.

The whole system is run through NVIDIA’s Drive Hyperion and Orin computers; the firm states that while the Drive Orin is the ‘brain of the car’ and will be used to run Jaguar Land Rover’s operating system, Drive Hyperion is the central nervous system.

Thierry Bolloré, Jaguar Land Rover chief executive officer, said: “Collaboration and knowledge-sharing with industry leader NVIDIA is essential to realising our Reimagine strategy, setting new benchmarks in quality, technology and sustainability.

“Jaguar Land Rover will become the creator of the world’s most desirable luxury vehicles and services for the most discerning customers. Our long-term strategic partnership with NVIDIA will unlock a world of potential for our future vehicles as the business continues its transformation into a truly global, digital powerhouse.”

Jaguar Land Rover will also use NVIDIA’s know-how to help simulate real-time events in order to better develop its automated services throughout the life of a car, utilising over-the-air updates to ensure that it stays current after leaving the factory.

Jensen Huang, NVIDIA founder and CEO, said: “Next-generation cars will transform automotive into one of the largest and most advanced technology industries. Fleets of software-defined, programmable cars will offer new functionalities and services for the life of the vehicles. We are thrilled to partner with Jaguar Land Rover to reimagine the future of transportation and create the most advanced cars.”

