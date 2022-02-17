Gridserve and Moto to open new charging hub in Wales

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Gridserve and Moto to open new charging hub in Wales

By Press Association
February 17 2022, 12.02am
The new site will incorporate six chargers
Gridserve and Moto have opened one of Wales’ first electric car charging hubs.

Located at Moto Swansea at junction 47 of the M4, the new Gridserve Electric hub has an initial set up of six 350kW rapid chargers capable of delivering up to 100 miles of range in as little as 10 minutes to some electric models.

A further six chargers can be added ‘as soon as they are required’ with all powered by 100 per cent net zero energy from Gridserve’s solar farms. They don’t require a subscription, either, and can be paid for using contactless payments.

It ties in with the Government’s Electric Vehicle Strategy for Wales which plans to install 4,000 rapid chargers across the country over the next decade. At present, just three per cent of these are in place.

​​Toddington Harper, CEO of Gridserve, said: “Our mission is to accelerate the transition to electric vehicles in the shortest possible timeframes to help prevent the worst impacts of climate change.

“This is a landmark project for Gridserve and Moto and the first high-power charging facility of its kind for Wales. We’re really excited to be demonstrating that all parts of the UK should be able to embrace the EV revolution.

“We cannot let a lack of infrastructure prevent drivers from realising the myriad of benefits that come with driving an electric vehicle. This project will help deliver the confidence for more people to make the switch to EVs, as well as support the growing number of people who already have.”

Gridserve Swansea
Each charger can provide up to 350kW of power

Currently, Wales has one of the lowest numbers of EV charge points per head of population in the UK. Gridserve is ‘actively looking’ for further sites in Wales, with the hope of developing future charging hubs as well as its Electric Forecourt sites.

Mike Hedges, MS for Swansea East said: “By 2025, Swansea is predicted to have one of the highest demands for EV charging in Wales as the uptake of electric vehicles continues to accelerate. Ensuring that we have the infrastructure in place now is fundamental to enabling more drivers to make this transition sooner.

“Gridserve’s high power Electric Hub in Swansea is a step-change for rapid charging infrastructure in Wales and will support local drivers and visitors with the charging solutions they need.”

