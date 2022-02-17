You can order a VW Caddy California now from £30,720

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Volkswagen California family of camper vans is now complete as the Caddy California has gone on sale, with prices starting from £30,720.

Smaller than the traditional California T6.1 camper and the huge Crafter van-based Grand California, the Caddy is designed to encapsulate most of those models’ ‘sleep anywhere’ spirit but in a more compact package.

Based on the Caddy small commercial vehicle, the Caddy California has a new foldable bed with cup springs and a high-quality mattress. It’s stored in the parcel shelf and opens out above the rear seats.

(VW)

There’s seating for five and the rear-most row is completely removable to increase practicality, while a standalone tail tent is available as an optional accessory, offering additional living space and a sleep compartment.

Despite its smaller dimensions, the Caddy California has a retractable mini kitchen included as standard. It extends from the rear and has a single-burner cooker and integrated gas bottle, while clever storage provides somewhere to keep cutlery and kitchen utensils.

To help make the most of the perfect picnic locations, camper chairs and a table also come as standard.

Other features include air conditioning, manual front seat adjustment, cruise control and towing protection, as well as various driver assistance and safety systems. Black roof rails and 16-inch alloy wheels also come as standard.

Those looking to upgrade their Caddy camper can opt for the £984 California Plus pack. This adds a front centre armrest, a 230V inverter and three-pin plug socket, tinted rear glass, two USB points, power latching on all doors and LED rear lights.

VW Caddy California prices start at £30,720 including VAT, which gets you the 112bhp 1.5-litre petrol engine with a manual gearbox. Opt for the 120bhp 2.0-litre diesel with an automatic transmission and prices start from £32,820.

Also available in Maxi size, prices start at £32,076 for the petrol/manual and £36,954 for the diesel/automatic.