Porsche reveals Macan T with focus on dynamic driving

By Press Association
February 17 2022, 12.06pm
(Porsche)
(Porsche)

Porsche has given the Macan SUV the Touring treatment, giving it a more dynamic focus.

Badged Macan T, it’s designed to sit between the standard Macan and the Macan S, receiving an ‘athletic design’ and equipment focused on a sporty driving style.

It uses a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine that makes 261bhp and 400Nm of torque, with Porsche saying it was used because of its balance of performance with a lightweight construction.

The engine is paired with a quick-shifting seven-speed dual clutch transmission and an all-wheel-drive system, with the combination resulting in a 6.2-second 0-60mph time.

Porsche Macan T
(Porsche)

The Macan T is the only Porsche to have steel suspension with Porsche Active Suspension Management as standard. It’s also 15mm lower than regular models with more rigid anti-roll bars on the front axle, which is all aimed at improving the handling.

A rear bias has been added to the traction management system, while optioning the adaptive air suspension brings a further drop of 10mm.

To make the T stand out, Agate Grey Metallic paint is added to various details, such as the wing mirrors, roof spoiler and rear logos. Other additions for this model include sports tailpipes, gloss black window trims and 20-inch alloy wheels.

Porsche Macan T
(Porsche)

Inside, there are heated sports seats with an exclusive leather upholstery based on the black leather package, while the exterior’s contrasting colour is also brought inside for some neat touches.

Further standard equipment includes a multifunction GT heated sports steering wheel and the Sport Chrono stopwatch on the dashboard. The wheel can be upgraded at extra cost to have a Race-Tex and carbon-fibre trim.

The Touring is based on the facelifted Macan that was introduced last year, which brought a new centre console with a glass look and touch-sensitive surface and a 10.9-inch infotainment display.

Prices start at £53,970 and deliveries will begin in spring.

