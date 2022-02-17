Motorists warned to delay trips as Storm Eunice approaches

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Motorists warned to delay trips as Storm Eunice approaches

By Press Association
February 17 2022, 1.22pm
Waves crashing on the seafront at Blackpool before Storm Dudley hits the north of England/southern Scotland from Wednesday night into Thursday morning, closely followed by Storm Eunice, which will bring strong winds and the possibility of snow on Friday. Picture date: Wednesday February 16, 2022.
Waves crashing on the seafront at Blackpool before Storm Dudley hits the north of England/southern Scotland from Wednesday night into Thursday morning, closely followed by Storm Eunice, which will bring strong winds and the possibility of snow on Friday. Picture date: Wednesday February 16, 2022.

Motorists have been warned to be careful on the roads and delay all but essential trips as Storm Eunice approaches.

Several weather warnings have been issued by the Met Office, with south-west coastal areas seeing a rare red warning for winds that could hit 100mph on Friday.

There’s also an amber wind warning in place across most of England and Wales, with yellow wind and snow warnings across Northern Ireland, most of Scotland and northern England.

Winter weather Feb 16th 2022
Handout image from the Twitter feed of @RossonWyeCops of a small tree blown into the road at Three Crosses in Ross-on-Wye during Storm Dudley.

With the Met Office warning of ‘significant disruption and dangerous conditions’ with flying debris potentially resulting in ‘danger to life’, motoring organisations have been quick to warn motorists against travelling.

RAC Breakdown spokesperson Rod Dennis said: “It’s vitally important drivers don’t set out during Storm Eunice unless it can’t be avoided. It might be better to make trips today or delay them until the worst of the storm has passed.

“Drivers who make unnecessary journeys risk putting themselves and their passengers in danger, as well as the lives of anyone who may need to help them should something unwanted happen.

“People who can work from home tomorrow should definitely do so, and we also urge people not to be tempted to drive to the coast to take photos of the extreme conditions.”

Drivers who must take essential journeys should stick to main roads where possible and avoid coastal routes. Reducing speed is particularly important in areas that have seen snow, while those in windy spots should be extra careful when passing lorries or vulnerable road users such as cyclists, who could be blown off course.

Met Office guidance for driving in the wind includes making sure you have a good grip on the wheel at all times, keeping an eye out for gaps in the scenery where gusts could blow through, and leaving more space between yourself and other road users.

