BMW collaborates with artist Jeff Koons to create comic book-inspired 8 Series Gran Coupe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

BMW collaborates with artist Jeff Koons to create comic book-inspired 8 Series Gran Coupe

By Press Association
February 17 2022, 2.53pm
(BMW)
(BMW)

BMW and US artist Jeff Koons have teamed up to create ‘the most elaborately designed vehicle’ in the German firm’s history.

Based on the 8 Series Gran Coupe, ‘The 8 x Jeff Koons’ looks like it has leaped straight off the pages of a comic book, with 11 bold colours used to give it its distinctive look.

The livery sees a puff of smoke by the front door, a ‘pop!’ graphic and an explosion at the rear, with the design paying homage to the 2010 BMW Art Car, also designed by Koons.

The 8 x Jeff Koons
(BMW)

Inside, there’s a bizarre mix of familiar muted tones on the dashboard and door trims, along with seat upholstery that looks like it was made from offcuts of Spiderman’s suit.

It takes 200 hours of work time to paint the exterior of each car, and only four will be painted each week. BMW says some areas are applied with the help of a magnifying glass.

Just 99 will be made and each comes with a plaque that has the car’s build number and the signature of Koons as well as Oliver Zipse, BMW chairman.

Koons said: “My edition of the BMW 8 Series is my dream car! It is very special to me and I’ve wanted to create a special edition BMW for a long time. It is sporty and flashy as well as minimalist and conceptual. I can’t wait to drive it and ride in it, and I hope that people will enjoy the Gran Coupé just as much as I do.

“What matters is how we relate to each other and our awareness of everything we are surrounded by. For the driver and all passengers, there is a heightened state of pleasure. This is what my car has to offer.”

The 8 x Jeff Koons
(BMW)

Zipse added: “BMW thrives on constantly seeking out new challenges! Working with Jeff Koons again has inspired us all – throughout headquarters and across our plants in Germany.

“Never before in the history of our company has a BMW been created with such an extensive design effort as The 8 X Jeff Koons. A ‘rolling sculpture’ that will not only be displayed as a coveted collector’s item in museums but will also be allowed to flourish on the road as a genuine BMW.”

Initially, The 8 x Jeff Koons will be displayed at the Rockefeller Plaza in Manhattan, before one vehicle from the series is auctioned at Christie’s in New York on April 4. All proceeds from the highest bid will go to the International Centre for Missing & Exploited Children.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier