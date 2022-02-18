Slow rollout of public rapid chargers could hinder EV adoption

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Slow rollout of public rapid chargers could hinder EV adoption

By Press Association
February 18 2022, 12.02am
The charging port is handily located
The uptake of electric vehicles could be hindered by a slow rollout of the rapid public charging network, the RAC has warned.

The motoring organisation has analysed Government data that shows just 17 per cent of the public charge points installed last year were rapid or ultra-rapid.

Range anxiety is often cited as the biggest barrier to EV adoption, with a robust public charging network being a great way to ease concerns.

The number of public chargers increased 37 per cent in 2021, with almost 29,000 in place by the end of January 2022.

However, at the start of February, just 18 per cent of those were considered rapid or ultra-rapid, meaning EV drivers are relying heavily on over 23,000 non-rapid chargers while on the move.

The proportion of all chargers that are rapid or ultra-rapid reduced one per cent year-on-year.

What’s also of concern is that to qualify as rapid or ultra-rapid, a charger had to have an output of 25kW or above. Those looking to quickly top up their battery on the move would likely be looking for 100kW or above, assuming their vehicle can charge at that speed.

For example, charge point provider Pod Point says you can typically add about 90 miles of range in 30 minutes through a 50kW charger, while a 150kW unit will add about 200 miles in the same time.

The RAC says the data also shows that the number of non-rapid charge points installed in 2021 was almost double the number of 2020, but the number of rapid or ultra-rapid chargers installed was only up 21 per cent in the same period.

The organisation has warned that separate analysis shows the number of EV registrations is outpacing the installation of new chargers. In July 2021 there were 77 battery vehicles for each charger in the UK, up from 42 two years earlier.

RAC director of electric vehicles Sarah Winward-Kotecha said: “Without question it’s encouraging to see that last year, more new public chargers for electric cars were installed than ever before as drivers increasingly consider switching out of petrol or diesel-powered models.

“The greater the number of truly rapid chargers, the easier charging becomes on longer trips and the more often charging spaces can be turned over and used by other drivers.

“These latest figures show we still have a long way to go.”

