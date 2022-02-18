Slow rollout of public rapid chargers could hinder EV adoption

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The uptake of electric vehicles could be hindered by a slow rollout of the rapid public charging network, the RAC has warned.

The motoring organisation has analysed Government data that shows just 17 per cent of the public charge points installed last year were rapid or ultra-rapid.

Range anxiety is often cited as the biggest barrier to EV adoption, with a robust public charging network being a great way to ease concerns.

The number of public chargers increased 37 per cent in 2021, with almost 29,000 in place by the end of January 2022.

(VW)

However, at the start of February, just 18 per cent of those were considered rapid or ultra-rapid, meaning EV drivers are relying heavily on over 23,000 non-rapid chargers while on the move.

The proportion of all chargers that are rapid or ultra-rapid reduced one per cent year-on-year.

What’s also of concern is that to qualify as rapid or ultra-rapid, a charger had to have an output of 25kW or above. Those looking to quickly top up their battery on the move would likely be looking for 100kW or above, assuming their vehicle can charge at that speed.

For example, charge point provider Pod Point says you can typically add about 90 miles of range in 30 minutes through a 50kW charger, while a 150kW unit will add about 200 miles in the same time.

The RAC says the data also shows that the number of non-rapid charge points installed in 2021 was almost double the number of 2020, but the number of rapid or ultra-rapid chargers installed was only up 21 per cent in the same period.

The organisation has warned that separate analysis shows the number of EV registrations is outpacing the installation of new chargers. In July 2021 there were 77 battery vehicles for each charger in the UK, up from 42 two years earlier.

(Connected Kerb)

RAC director of electric vehicles Sarah Winward-Kotecha said: “Without question it’s encouraging to see that last year, more new public chargers for electric cars were installed than ever before as drivers increasingly consider switching out of petrol or diesel-powered models.

“The greater the number of truly rapid chargers, the easier charging becomes on longer trips and the more often charging spaces can be turned over and used by other drivers.

“These latest figures show we still have a long way to go.”