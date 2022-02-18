Volkswagen releases first ‘near-production’ sketches of the new Amarok pick-up truck

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Volkswagen releases first ‘near-production’ sketches of the new Amarok pick-up truck

By Press Association
February 18 2022, 5.16pm
(VW)
(VW)

Volkswagen has revealed the first near-production sketches of the next-generation Amarok pick-up truck.

This is not the first time we’ve seen sketches of the new model, but these latest examples give us a much better idea of what it will look like.

The side profile with its huge ride height and chunky off-road tyres – coupled with earlier sketches that showed the model exploring the desert – appear to hint at a more rugged focus than before.

Volkswagen Amarok
(VW)

Sharp creases can be seen in the doors, while the wheel arches appear to be much wider and more aggressive than before.

These are more obvious in the rear shot, which also shows the Amarok name engraved across the full width of the tailgate.

The front end shows a chunky front bumper with a very high bonnet line, and a wide grille that seamlessly integrates with the headlights.

Along with the new teaser images, Volkswagen has said the new Amarok will get numerous driver assistance systems that are new to the segment and will make it easier to live with. It also promises better off-road capability.

Volkswagen Amarok
(VW)

Under the bonnet will sit a V6 diesel engine that promises ‘plenty of towing power and torque’, while the premium interior has also been enhanced.

Albert-Johann Kirzinger, head of design at Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, said: “We emphasise the different, expressive front designs of our pick-up with a charismatic Amarok signature that is also found with very large letters on the cargo box at the rear and is sported very proudly by the Amarok.

“The styling bar as a visual extension of the double cab in the cargo box once again gives the Amarok’s body dynamic, aerodynamic and very strong proportions.”

The new Amarok is being built in collaboration with Ford, and will share much of its underpinnings with the new Ranger.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier