Need a city car? These are some of the best options on sale today

By Press Association
February 21 2022, 11.46am
The e-Up! is well-suited to life around town
The e-Up! is well-suited to life around town

The increasing popularity of the crossover has seen many manufacturers step away from city cars and put their focus on high-riding models instead. However, the city car still makes a lot of sense for all manner of drivers, particularly those who want something that is small, nimble and easy to park.

Thankfully, there are still a number of options on the market today for people who want to get behind the wheel of a city car. Let’s take a look at what’s around.

Citroen Ami

Citroen Ami
(Citroen)

Citroen recently said farewell to the C1 – a city car that did remarkably well for the French firm. Instead, it has put its focus on the larger C3 and this – the tiny Ami. Fully electric and designed for the city, it’s a car that wasn’t initially destined for the UK until overwhelming public interest caused Citroen to re-think its decision.

It may only have a 46-mile range and a top speed of 28mph, but for many city dwellers, the Ami will make a huge amount of sense.

Volkswagen e-Up!

e-Up! exterior
The e-Up! is Volkswagen’s smallest EV

Volkswagen’s Up! has proved to be one of the most versatile compact cars around, with its spacious interior somewhat at odds with its compact exterior. However, for those around the city, it’s the electric version – badged e-Up! – that’ll prove particularly appealing.

Volkswagen claims that you’ll get up to 159 miles of range per charge, which is more than enough for darting around town. It’s still brilliantly practical inside, too.

Smart Fortwo

smart EQ fortwo
(Smart)

The Smart car is a vehicle synonymous with city driving and with the increasing demand for electric cars, it was only logical for the brand to become EV-only. But this switch seems like the perfect fit for the Smart Fortwo, with its tiny dimensions often a key reason why people had picked it in the past.

Its 84-mile range is somewhat limited, but a small battery also means it won’t take long to charge. Plus, it’s still just as dinky as always, meaning parking should be an absolute breeze.

Fiat 500

Fiat 500 Hybrid
The 500’s styling remains largely unchanged – but that’s no bad thing. (Fiat)

The 500 has been an immensely popular car for Fiat and, though a new electric version has been revealed, the petrol-powered variant could be a great choice for those people who like to head further afield, too.

It’s still very efficient, mind you, thanks to a 1.0-litre engine with mild-hybrid technology. It’s packed with charm, too.

Audi A1

Audi A1
The A1 is the smallest car in Audi’s range

Audi, as per usual, takes a somewhat premium-focused approach to the A1 – the smallest car it offers. It’s got loads of the very latest technology, too, but doesn’t lose sight of what’s important in this segment – ease of use and practicality.

So it’s both simple to drive around town but also refined and comfortable at greater speeds, while a large boot and foldable rear seats mean it’s a lot more spacious than you might think.

Hyundai i10

Hyundai i10
(Hyundai)

Hyundai’s i10 has only recently been updated, bringing some choice upgrades to this popular city car. It’s still compact and efficient, while a performance-themed N Line version can be specified, bringing some added sportiness.

It’s great to drive, too, while claimed fuel consumption of over 51mpg means that fuel stops will be few and far between.

Kia Picanto

Kia Picanto
The Picanto is one of Kia’s most popular models

The Kia Picanto has been a go-to option in this segment for a long time, with its practicality and frugality striking a real chord with buyers. A turbocharged 1.0-litre engine is the pick of the bunch, too, bringing great fuel economy as well as some much-needed punch.

Though it might not deliver the best refinement when out on the motorway, around town the Picanto is truly impressive.

