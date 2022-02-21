Volta Trucks secures €230m investment to put electric commercial vehicle into production

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Volta Trucks secures €230m investment to put electric commercial vehicle into production

By Press Association
February 21 2022, 12.42pm
(Volta Trucks)
(Volta Trucks)

Volta Trucks has secured €230 million (£192m) of investment in its Series C funding round, which will allow its engineering and business operation to continue after production begins later this year.

The start-up electric vehicle maker is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, but has its engineering base in the UK.

Its sole vehicle is the Zero, a purpose-built, fully electric, 16-tonne commercial vehicle designed for operations in urban areas. It has a range of up to 125 miles and has a central driving position with a lot of glass surrounding the cabin to give better visibility, improving safety.

The first prototype was launched in September 2020 and the first production models are expected to be with customers in mid-2022. A sale of almost 1,500 vehicles from logistics firm DB Schenker pushed orders for the model to around 5,000 vehicles.

The new funding round will help with engineering and business operation costs throughout the year and includes the completion of a fleet of prototypes for the development and testing, as well as a separate prototype fleet for prospective customers to try in London and Paris.

Volta Trucks
(Volta Trucks)

This also helps with the cost of developing new 7.5- and 12-tonne versions of the Zero, as well as preparing the firm’s production facility in Steyr, Austria.

Volta says it wants to build 5,000 vehicles in 2023, 14,000 in 2024 and 27,000 by 2025.

Essa Al-Saleh, chief executive officer of Volta Trucks, said; “As an innovator and disruptor in commercial vehicles, we are working at an industry-leading pace and have significant ambitions.

“The confirmation of our orderbook of over 5,000 vehicles witha value exceeding €1.2 billion (£1bn), gives us and our investors, confidence that our pioneering product and service offering is both wanted and needed by our customers.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier